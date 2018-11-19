Kylie Jenner attempted to teach her 9-month-old daughter Stormi Webster some new words and shared the adorable video on her social media account.

The makeup mogul posted the video on her official Instagram account, alongside a caption, “trying to teach her some new words.”

View this post on Instagram trying to teach her some new words 🙄🤣😂😍😍😍 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 18, 2018 at 11:02am PST

The 21-year-old reality star can be seen repeating “Kylie Cosmetics” to her daughter, while the little one who is sitting on a bed holding an eye makeup palette babbles in return, “Dada.” To which Kylie asks, “Dada?” with a laugh and her baby girl also giggles.

Travis Scott commented on the sweet video, writing, “Da da. I’m otw back momma.”

Kylie revealed in a Snapchat live post in October about the father-daughter bond, “She is just like her dad, but she does look like me, so. She is obsessed with her dad, though. They have this crazy connection and she’s definitely a daddy’s girl. It’s cute to watch. When dad’s around, [it’s like] I’m not even there,” reported a leading portal.

On Saturday, the ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star posted cute photos of the 26-year-old rapper holding a smiling Stormi backstage at his inaugural ‘Astroworld Festival’ in Houston.

The couple began dating after Kylie’s split with Tyga in April 2017 and welcomed Stormi in February 2018.

Earlier in July, the ‘Life of Kylie’ star topped Hopper HQ’s Instagram rich list for 2018 with a price tag of a whopping 1 million USD for a single post.