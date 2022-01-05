Labour Pravin Darekar of BJP caught in con?

Pravin Darekar declared himself as unqualified as a labourer on January 3, 2022, by the Divisional Joint Registrar of Co-operative Societies in its order. Darekar is not a qualified labourer, but he has been working for the Mumbai District Central Co-operative Bank as a Director and Chairman for the last several years.

Darekar obtained the membership by submitting false information, the order said that he is not eligible to be elected as the director from any category for the next year as per section 78A of the Maharashtra Co-operative Societies Act, 1960. BJP leader and Leader of Opposition Pravin Darekar is under the scanner of the Maharashtra Government in connection with his election to the bank from the labourer category.

Veteran Congress leader said, “Labour Darekar is as true as Modi a chaiwala or chowkidar, BJP leaders are living high profile life but trying to portray themselves as a common man but the public knows that they are con men.”

NCP Chief Spokesman and Minority Affair Minister Nawab Malik had urged Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to take appropriate action against him under sections 199, 200, 420 and 37 of the Indian Criminal Code as well as other appropriate laws as for falsely claiming himself a labourer. “Therefore, an appropriate action should be taken against him under sections 199, 200, 420 and 37 of the Indian Criminal Code as well as other appropriate laws,” said Malik.

According to Malik, Darekar had won the Mumbai Bank election by showing himself as a labourer but he is the leader of opposition in the state legislative council. Further, Darekar’s earnings are very high and he is paying significant income tax. Interestingly, the Divisional Joint Registrar of Co-operative Societies in its order, said the affidavit submitted by Darekar to the Election Commission as a legislator does not include the assets of crores of rupees as well as the entries made as a professional. A person earning Rs 2.5 lakh as legislator-Leader of Opposition cannot be a labourer.

Darekar may have to struggle to continue as the Leader of Opposition in the state legislative council in the wake of yesterday’s order. However, Darekar claimed that he has been selectively targeted on this issue. “Action against me is with vengeance. The cooperation department annually conducts an audit but it seems it was sleeping during that time. I will approach the Bombay High Court against the government action,” he said.