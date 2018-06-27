Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri would look to continue the form that fetched him a top-10 finish last week when he tees off at the Quicken Loans National as the PGA Tour settles into the final stretch of the season.

Lahiri was tied ninth after being tied third at the end of 54 holes in the Travelers Championships, which was won by Bubba Watson.

Lahiri, after falling to as much as 112th is now 101st in world rankings, would be aiming to get back in the top-50 once again.

Lahiri has been paired with JJ Henry and Rory Sabbatini for the first two rounds and will tee off from the first in the morning wave.

“Overall I was happy with my game last week, though in the final round I did not play my ‘A’ game. But things are falling into place finally,” said Lahiri, who was tied fifth at the CIMB Classic and tied 10th at CJ Cup in Korea late in 2017.

His last win came more than three years ago at his home event, the Hero Indian Open.

Even as Rickie Fowler heads a strong field, the focus returns to Tiger Woods, who will be playing at the Quicken Loans for the first time since 2015, when he was tied 18th. He has won the event twice in the past in 2009 and 2012.

Woods plays with Marc Leishman and Bill Haas in the first two rounds and goes out in the afternoon session on the second day.

Defending champion Kyle Stanley will be back after his win last year and at 38th he looks in good form with two top-15 finishes in his last three starts, including a runner-up effort at the Memorial Tournament.

Woods has a great chance at finally earning another victory after a second at Valspar and T-5 at Palmer Invitational.

Fowler and Leishman have been playing solid and would love another good week before crossing over to Scotland for the Open Championship.

Asian stars, Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Lahiri could be the surprise packs.

Kiradech is having a great season and gained temporary membership of the PGA Tour, while Lahiri is showing signs of returning to form.