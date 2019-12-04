Government should intervene and reduce mobile tariff

Mobile call charges and internet charges have gone up by 42 per cent from December 3 onwards as private sector players, Bharati Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio have raised their tariffs This is the first hike in the last five years in the country’s telecom space that was facing a bruising a tariff war. How will the common man bear the hike? The government must intervene in this matter and bring down the rates as a relief to the common man.

Jubel D’Cruz

A big salute to Shivangi

The Indian Navy has created history by inducting its first woman pilot, sub Lieutenant Shivangi, and thus has shown that Indian women are ready and will be given all the opportunities at par with men thereby eliminate gender discrimination and also proving that Indian women are ready to take any ventures. The way in which this brave young Indian woman daring to dream big and carve a niche of her own – is definitely an inspiring and truly motivating story for our young girls to follow .It excellently shows the fast turning mindset and life of our women. Women are fast moving from a conservative nutshell into a progressive and liberal one which in a way is good for a fast changing society. This young lady is now ready to fly high is definitely a role model for our youth, especially our girls, wonderfully and boldly teaching them a lesson – “Where there is a will, there is a way” .

M Pradyu

Establish full-fledged US Consulate at Bengaluru

Bengaluru and Karnataka state has witnessed a growing demand of visitors to United States of America. But one is only compelled to visit its Consulate office located at Chennai to obtain and apply for various types of visas. The move to travel to Chennai every time causes an inconvenience even in case of exigencies resulting in administrative hardships to the Indian visa applicants. It should be otherwise noted that the facility to travel to almost all the other nations including Canada, Netherlands, Germany, France, Mexico, Peru, Japan, UK etc. exists through the presence of full-fledged Consulate offices conveniently located in Bengaluru for the benefit of Karnataka domicile visa applicants.

Further an effort should be made jointly by both India and US diplomatic patrons to establish a new full-fledged US Consulate at Bengaluru. A new US consulate now at Bengaluru will largely benefit many professionals, visitors and students who otherwise face logistical hardships to obtain a visa from its existing consulate located at Chennai. The suggested move for a new US consulate now at Bengaluru will otherwise help to expedite visa application requests quickly even in case of exigencies to the needy US visa applicants. Hence the Hon’ble Ministry of External Affairs is requested to look into opening of a new U.S. Consulate in Bengaluru for the benefit of Indian visitors to USA from this region.

Varun Dambal

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)