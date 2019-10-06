Festive relaxation

Dussehra is celebrated all over India by people belonging to the Hindu community. But in the place where I reside, loud music accompanied with dancing, goes on even after midnight during the nine days of the Navratri festival, although the deadline to stop music as declared by the court is 10 pm. Complaining to the police does not help as they (the police) are bribed by the organisers to let the music play even after midnight.

Jubel D’Cruz

Time to replace dishonest MLAs

Poll promises often never get fulfilled but citizens should vote judicially so that their voice gets heard in a democracy. Elections are time when voter is supreme and for once they are the examiners and candidates the students. Flooding is Mumbai’s biggest problem and the city drowns in a few minutes of heavy downpour. City’s drainage system needs upgrade and this should be the up most demand of the people. Travelling in crowded local trains is a big challenge and city needs alternate transportation like metro, sea route the work for which should be speeded up in the times to come. Mumbai in recent times have become a concrete jungle and the situation can be neutralized by planting more trees, constructing gardens as well as more parks and playgrounds.

This is assessment time of your corporators performance and those who failed to meet your expectations should be replaced. Penalise corrupt MLA’s and vote for honest ones in your constituency.

S.N. Kabra

Aarey Millk Colony trees cuttings

Bombay High Court should have certainly covered a host of issues before giving its judgement, agreeing with the proposal to cut down certain number of trees. But then, it is the government’s responsibility to make serious attempt to convince the people, the public, as to why the trees need to be cut and why it could not wait till the issue is heard by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which has scheduled to hear the case on Oct. 10th. It is now or never position and a make or break situation.

Nikhil Mani

Reasons for recusal by judges should be made compulsory

It refers to media-reports mentioning that as many as five judges of Supreme Court recused themselves from hearing a case. Recusal by judges from cases is not uncommon. Earlier also a Supreme Court judge recused himself from the bench hearing an appeal challenging closure of politically sensitive Bofors case. A judge of Delhi High Court once recused herself from hearing a case where she herself issued notice to former President Pranab Mukherjee after admitting a writ filed by some individual urging some contents of the book authored by the former President to be deleted.

It should be compulsory for judges to record reasons with complete details for seeking recusal. It will induce transparency and accountability in justice-delivery-system imposing an effective check on incidents of trying to influence or pressurise judges.

Madhu Agrawal

