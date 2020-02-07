Letters to the Editor: 07 February, 2020

1 Take precaution to prevent spread of Coronavirus

The recent outbreak of Coronavirus is alarming and across the globe warnings advisories has been issued to prevent its outbreak. As a precautionary measure people are advised to wear masks and hand gloves in the best interest of public health, safety and wellness.

Public transport shuttles buses operate to the airport on a round the clock basis and health authorities are suggested to provide hand-sanitizers to the bus passengers on board to all the shuttle buses leaving from airport. As also since bus crew interact with airline passengers directly, they should otherwise be sensitized to take necessary precautions and be advised to use masks and gloves.

The bus terminals at the airports across the world are suggested to be highly equipped to sanitize all the shuttle buses. As also it is suggested to ensure adequate hand-sanitizers are available at the airport’s bus terminals. Necessary extensive communication by international airline agencies such as ICAO, CAPA, ACI and IATA along with WHO, local governments and health authorities to maintain one’s personal hygiene is suggested to be displayed at the strategic locations within the airports across the globe.

Varun Dambal