Letters to the Editor: 07 February, 2020

1Take precaution to prevent spread of Coronavirus
The recent outbreak of Coronavirus is alarming and across the globe warnings advisories has been issued to prevent its outbreak. As a precautionary measure people are advised to wear masks and hand gloves in the best interest of public health, safety and wellness.
Public transport shuttles buses operate to the airport on a round the clock basis and health authorities are suggested to provide hand-sanitizers to the bus passengers on board to all the shuttle buses leaving from airport. As also since bus crew interact with airline passengers directly, they should otherwise be sensitized to take necessary precautions and be advised to use masks and gloves.
The bus terminals at the airports across the world are suggested to be highly equipped to sanitize all the shuttle buses. As also it is suggested to ensure adequate hand-sanitizers are available at the airport’s bus terminals. Necessary extensive communication by international airline agencies such as ICAO, CAPA, ACI and IATA along with WHO, local governments and health authorities to maintain one’s personal hygiene is suggested to be displayed at the strategic locations within the airports across the globe.
Varun Dambal
2Djokovic wins Eighth Australian Crown
Novak Djokovic came from a set down to beat the resurging Dominic Thiem in the final of the 2020 Australian open. This is the Serbian’s eighth title at the Rod Laver Arena and 17th Grand Slam win. In the five setter Djokovic beat Thiem 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 in a match that lasted for four hours. Thiem was too good against Rafael Nadal when the sets were extended to tie breakers. Battling through a five-set thrilled with Dominic Thiem, Djokovic maintained his dominance at this venue to win the tournament final, further reclaiming the world number 1 spot in the process. Thus, Djoker won eighth epic battle in style.
C.K. Suresh
3Minuscule allocation for sports in Budget
Sports allocation in this year’s budget has only been raised by 50 crores compared to last year which truly is sad as last year’s amount too was minuscule compared to the total national budget. The population of India is over 135 crores and it is the most populated nation in the world. Encouragement to sports is practically missing. Even the earmarked funds are spent on ‘Khelo India games’ which is PM’s pet project for popularity and you hardly would get any talent from there.
Sports signifies the health of the nation and medals at Olympics as well as world championships which practically are far and few means a lot needs to be done as sporting excellence raises the international pride of any nation. Finance is always a problem and if government can’t directly spend on sports, they should encourage corporates to pool in the funds by giving tax incentives as well as benefits so that we win many more medals in the world sporting arena in the days to come.
S.N.Kabra
4Railways and solar energy
It is really good to know that Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech has announced to set up solar power panels on unused railway land and solar power grids along railway tracks. The project will undoubtedly give a big boost to the Indian Railways to cut down its enormous power expenditure. The railways Solar energy project by installing solar power panels along its unutilized land on either side of the tracks and tap the energy can make it to an extent self sufficient as natural energy can be used as power instead of electricity which is expensive. The Railways now purchase electricity from states and other boards and producers are making it to spend a whopping amount every year. Solar energy can also help the Railways enhance its electrification of railway tracks too. Using renewable energy can help reduce pollution caused by diesel locomotives and also reduce heavy fuel consumption. As the Railways have enormous vacant land on each side of its tracks it can utilise these plots to install solar power cells. In a move to go greener the Railways already has developed Guwahati as the first fully solar powered railway station in India last year and now it has a long list of railway stations where solar energy is used. Besides cutting down power costs the solar power project also reduces carbon footprint.
M Pradyu
