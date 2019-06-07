Poll gimmick from Kejriwal have no takers

Free bus and metro rides for women in Delhi being promised by the Delhi state government led by their Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is nothing but a poll gimmick before elections. The CM is worried about women’s safety but not sure how the safety of the women is guaranteed with these free rides. Arvind Kejriwal who started as a promising politician but sadly has lost his path over the years. Today, he seems more confused than the citizens of Delhi and the rest of the country. People have lost faith in his capabilities and the promises he makes.

The Delhi State government will definitely lose the upcoming assembly election and freebies don’t really interest voters these days. People are ready to pay a price but expect quality services in the bargain. Nothing on this planet is free except the promises made by politicians as it costs nothing to fool people in the name of votes.

-S.N. Kabra

Trump shuts special trade door on India

India is one of the largest market. If US wants to shun away, let it be. It’s only a pressure game. You keep goods in your own go down for long. It will increase inventories. But it is very clear. Nothing is free in this world. In any relationship, particularly in the area of economic ties, there are ongoing issues which get resolved mutually from time to time. Trump shuts special trade door on India and US will be the loser as they do not have a bigger market than India to sell their products.

-Nickil Mani

Discontinue rubber-stamped post-cards

Post-card politics has begun between BJP and TMC where the saffron party has sent 10 lakh post-cards to West Bengal Chief Minister with message Jai Shri Ram because of Mamata Banerjee unnecessarily provoked on greeting her with Jai Shri Ram by BJP workers. Now TMC has decided to counter the move by sending 20 lakh post-cards to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with slogans of Jai Hind- Jai Bangla.

But post-card politics will cost heavily to postal-department because heavily subsidised post-card with postal-tariff of just 50 paise has multiple times the actual operating-cost. It is noteworthy that neither the users of post-card nor even postal-department are aware of the fact that rubber-stamped or printed post-cards have a much higher postal-tariff of rupees six.

There is a flood of rubber-stamped ordinary post-cards of 50 paise tariff delivered at All India Radio against postal-rules where listeners often send rubber-stamp message to listen any song as their choice just to listen their names on radio-programme for listener-choice of film-songs. Postal-department must not deliver such rubber-stamped post-cards without complete postal-tariff of rupees six for printed and rubber-stamped post-cards.

Since heavily subsidised post-cards and Inland-Letter-Cards are not being used by common people, these should be discontinued because of being heavily misused firstly for commercial purposes like by chit-fund companies to send reminders and now for political purposes by BJP and TMC.

-Subhash Chandra Agrawal

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)