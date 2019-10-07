Sena should have dialogue with BJP to resolve Aarey issue

Judicial custody for 29 silent protestors at Aarey comes as a shock as youngsters were merely trying to sound sense to save environment and protect trees which act as ‘lungs’ to a polluted city where heart as well as lung ailments are on the rise. Will declare Aarey a forest when Sena comes to power is just a poll promise and Shiv Sena should not wait for election results but talk to its alliance partner or make efforts on its own to save ecology if they truly care about environment and the health of the people.

Metro is absolutely necessary and we all welcome the infrastructure which would be a boon to Mumbai’s traffic woes. Devendra Fadnavis has done excellent job in the city’s development but seems to have been misled by some as far as recklessly axing trees in the green belt of Aarey when an underground carshed in the same locality is possible in today’s world of high-tech engineering. Citizens respect the High Court verdict but hope the decision gets a hearing in the higher courts so that we do not have to repent later if the SC does not agree with the HC verdict. The law should be stringent on those who have siphoned of thousands of crores of rupees in frauds and not on innocent youngsters who are acting as watchdog of environment for no monetary gains!

S.N.Kabra

Dussehra marks the victory of good over evil

Dussehra is a ten days and nine nights long Hindu festival. It marks the victory of goodness over evil power, such as victory of Rama over Ravana and the victory of Durga over Mahishasura. It sends a strong message to people that in a battle of right and wrong, righteousness always triumphs victorious. The festival of Dussehra is mostly celebrated outside the homes, in community places, in the form of fairs ranging from small to large.

The main attraction of the fair is a large effigy of Ravana, which is dramatically burned down to ashes by a member of the public depicting Lord Rama.

Dussehra is also called as Vijayadashami, which is a combination of two words, ‘Vijaya’ meaning ‘victory’ and ‘Dashami’ meaning ‘tenth’. Hence, Dussehra is celebrated on the tenth day with great enthusiasm and fervour.

Jubel D’Cruz

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)