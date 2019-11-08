Amitabh Bachchan has made India proud

Many people are enamoured by fame and adopt various ways to achieve it. But only a few deserving candidates achieve it. Amitabh Bachchan, popularly known as Big B in Bollywood, is one of them. Some of his blockbuster movies are Deewar, Silsila, Coolie, Parvarish, Amar Akbar Anthony, Trishul, Muqaddar ka Sikandar and Don. He has done a marvellous job in all his movies. No one can beat his acting skills. He is also a well-known face on television and can host KBC (Kaun Banega Crorepati) very well. He has made India proud by being conferred with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke award and other awards too like the Padma Shri in 1984, the Padma Bhushan in 2001 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2015. He is also known as the Shahenshah of Bollywood. His contribution to the Indian cinema will never be forgotten.

Jubel D’Cruz

Foreclosure-charges should be abolished business-loans

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in an RTI response dated September 3, 2009 mentioned that RBI does not approve policy of foreclosure-charges on pre-payment of loans, but keeping short of issuing any directives. However foreclosure-charges subsequently were abolished in a phased manner starting from RBI notification dated June 5, 2012 for home-loans with last two RBI notifications in this regard issued on August, 2 2019 where pre-payment of all types of loans except business-loans both for banks and NBFCs were waived.

With unprecedented economic-slowdown, business-activities have been drastically reduced where normal businessmen under pressure of loans wish to take sigh of relief by getting rid of loans of banks or NBFCs by arranging funds by selling assets or otherwise. Many NBFCs are charging foreclosure-charges to tune of abnormally high of 5-per cent plus GST.

RBI should respect its own principle of being against basic concept of foreclosure-charges by immediately abolishing all types of loans both by banks and NBFCs including business-loans and loans with fixed interest-rate.

Subhash Chandra Agrawal

Ban on junk food

Advertisements and sales of unhealthy junk food are not to be sold in school canteens and near school premises. The ban comes as a result of surveys conducted and health reports that our children are heavily getting addicted to junk food and also there is a heavy deterioration health wise among young Indian children. The FSSAI will take all efforts to promote nutritious, wholesome and safe food among children.

The FSSAI had identified during a study and research, (recommended and ordered by Delhi high court in 2015 to curb junk food ) that ingredients like common High Fat, Salt and Sugar content (HFSS) in foods like ready-to-eat noodles, chips, pizzas, sugar-sweetened carbonated and non-carbonated beverages and confectionery are the villains causing obesity and health problems among children and later leading to fatal life diseases. The FSSAI decided to restrict the consumption and availability of such HFSS foods as six out of ten diseases were related to consumption of junk food. The FSSAI has called on stakeholders to take initiatives to promote healthy foods for a healthy life for our children.

FSSAI has banned the sale of junk food items like chips, burgers, pizzas, samosas and all oily items in school canteens and hostel messes. All foods that are high in fat, salt, sugar are not to be sold in school canteens, messes and shop’s within 50 metres of the school campus. Children addicted to junk food may find it difficult to come out of the habit initially and parents and teachers have a vital role to make them shift to consume healthy nutritious food. The ban which will be effective from December 2019 is surely going to be a game changer and in the long run is surely going to benefit students and help make them evolve as healthy future citizens of our nation.

M Pradyu

