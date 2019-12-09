Girl set on fire after rape

The 23 year old woman from Unnao district who was set on fire by five men including two were accused of raping her, died in Delhi hospital. Her family had earlier said the last rites will not be performed unless UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrives in the village.

The family members of the Unnao rape victim later agreed to perform her last rites following a negotiation with Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Mukesh Meshram and other senior police officials. I think that her family members will be provided security, and a house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

A Arjand

Economic slowdown

Despite the various measures taken by the government, the slowdown of the Indian economy has deepened further in July–September 2019, with the gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the second quarter of the financial year 2019–20 (Q2 FY 20) at 4.5 per cent, compared to 5 per cent in the first quarter. The growth rate has now slowed down for the sixth consecutive quarter, declining by 3.6 percentage points during this period. In the current GDP series, the growth rate at 4.5 per cent is the lowest since that recorded in the fourth quarter of FY13, which was 4.3 per cent.What this points to is that the underlying private demand is weak, as the scenario has been progressively getting worse, despite higher government spending. This is because consumption has failed to pick up, and private investment has remained stagnant.

Tarique Ansari

Fire tragedy claims 43 lives

The massive fire tragedy in Delhi’s Anaj Mandi area claimed the lives of 43 people, injuring 56 people. It is a very dreadful event, which reminded the Pulwama attack and we are losing sons of India again and again and are not controlling such as a problem, even though the Delhi government immediately announced Rs 10 lakh for dead and Rs 1 lakh and free treatment for injured people.

Mohammad

When TV serials turn noxious

There was a time when we had only Doordarshan with its own good programmes which was clean and harmless. Even the serials aired during that time had it’s own values and most of them were meant for the whole family. Today the scenario has changed and it is only with anxiety and anguish that one can sit in front of the TV. The serials are still there and instead of one or two now it is hundreds aired by various channels and in different languages!

Parents and elders who get lured to these serials definitely have to give a thought for the little ones who knowingly and unknowingly watch the serials along with adults containing only matters meant for the latter. Serial makers whose only aim is to increase the TRP rates and make a big cash are least bothered about the matter stuffed in their soaps which most often contain illicit adult relationship conflicts and clashes. Serials today are endless and the serial makers only aim in creating such dragging soaps just to get sponsorship profit and high viewing rate. The long dragging monotonous serials have an upper class air about them with hot bedroom, board room quarrels which serve no purpose for the audience especially the younger generation. Many of these serials give a wrong picture of adult relationships and the society in general. Let serial makers go in for short good serials with fine family stories showing a positive note to the society which urgently at present need a remedy to escape from all sorts of pressure. It is high time the I & B ministry rein in serials and serial makers. A censorship board for serials is a must today.

M Pradyu

