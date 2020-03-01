1 Let people live peacefully We all are human beings created by one God although His name is different. Someone calls Him Bhagwan, some calls Him Allah some others call Him Eshwar, God and else but He is undoubtedly one and only, as we call our beloved country with different names like India, Bharat, Hindustan and Hind but it is also one. God has created us all to love and respect each other and live peacefully on His earth not to fight against each other. Everyone has a family, mother, father, sisters, brothers and other relatives and friends. No one wants to lose them. If a person attacks and kills your family members, would you be able to tolerate that. Definitely not! Try to realise the pain of those who have lost their beloved ones in riots in Delhi. Come out from the religious strictness and be human first. Love others. Respect others feelings. Live peacefully and let the people live peacefully. Be united against hate. Be united against divide and rule policy. Don’t indulge in spreading rumours against any community. A religion can never teach hate against anyone or anything else. Respect all the religions. Md Saquib Anwar

2 Impose ban on service-charges levied by restaurants and hotels It refers to highly irresponsible Guidelines No. J-24-9-2014-CPU(pt.) dated April 21, 2017 issued by Department of Consumer Affairs (Government of India) wherein consumers going to hotels and restaurants for enjoying food are advised to approach Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum against malpractice of certain restaurants and hotels charging compulsory service-charge in their invoices instead of the Department imposing ban on such levying of service-charges or even providing column for tip. Guidelines doubt of some under-the-table deal with associations of hotels and restaurants, because everyone knows that consumers go to hotels and restaurants for enjoyment and relaxation rather than fighting for their rights through cumbersome court-procedures. If eateries are really sincere for staff-welfare, they can increase their wages on their own. Also since there is no limit on served food-prices, they can increase prices rather than adopting back-door route to fool consumers through unfair service-charge. Law must be tightened for incorporating prison-provision for eatery-owners levying service-charge in bills. Rather paying and accepting tips otherwise should be made an offence since gifts and tips are polished form of bribes. Provision of writing tip-amount on credit-card pay-slips must be abolished. Central government should go ahead with its proposal to reduce GST on services provided by restaurants including also by air-conditioned ones to 12-percent slab by abolishing corruption-generating provision of Input-Tax-Credit (ITC) of raw material. Any objection by restaurant-owners against abolition of ITC must not be entertained. Subhash Chandra Agrawal