Letters to the Editor: 10 January, 2020

1 Yesudas: The celestial singer

The “Gana Gandharvan” or celestial singer of Indian film music Dr KJ Yesudas ,as he is called, will turn 80 on 10th January this year. The iconic playback singer and Carnatic vocalist has rendered more than 80,000 songs ( that include filmi, light music, devotional etc) in various languages including Malayalam,Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Hindi and many Indian languages in a career that spans for six decades. He had to face a lot of odds in his early years before becoming one of the most sought-after playback singer in Indian film industry. He started his career with the song in “Kaalpadukal “composed by South Indian music Maestro MB Sreenivasan in 1961.Then onwards there was no looking back as the legendary singer teamed with prominent music directors like G Devarajan , M S Baburaj, Salil Chaudhari ,MS Viswanathan ,Ilaiyaraaja and Hindi music film directors like Khayyam, Bappi Lahiri, Ravindra Jain and others and came out with beautiful evergreen soul lilting numbers. Music is his life and soul and his commitment to carnatic classical music makes him a singer par excellence. He has sung in all the Indian languages except Punjabi, Assamese, Konkani and Kashmiri. He has sung even in English,Malay ,Russia, Arabic and Latin.

A recipient of the great Padma Vibhushan, Yesudas has won eight national awards 43 state awards and five film awards and many others including the 1999 UNESCO honorary music and peace award and the CNN IBN outstanding achievement award. Be it spiritual, filmi, carnatic, folk or western he renders any number with elan. His famous “Harivarasanam” ,a devotional prayer song , is played every night at the famous Sabarimala temple before the closure of the temple .

Whoever can forget his Immortal Hindi numbers –Gori Tera Gaon Bada Pyara, Dil Ke Tukde, Aaj se pehle, Jaaneman Jaaneman, Tu Jo Mere Sur Mein, Kahan Se Aaye Badra and the Tamil numbers – En Iniya Pon Nilave, Senthazham Poovil, Devam Thantha Veedu and Amma Endralaikatha and the innumerable Malayalam hits and songs in the other languages making him a phenomenon and this mellifluous singer is truly a glowing star in the star studded Indian music galaxy. Here’s wishing him a long and healthy life.

M Pradyu