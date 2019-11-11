SC sews an eternal stitch

Not far away is a day when we shall see a magnificent temple and a grand mosque come up in Ayodhya and we shall also see thousands of devotees of all faiths thronging to these places which shall turn into a land of worship spreading peace, harmony, goodwill and shall be a Haven for humanity. Ayodhya should turn into the world’s capital of harmony and goodwill. This is not just a dream or an imagination but something that is going to be a reality. From now on we can proudly walk hand in hand embracing one another irrespective of religion to greater heights. And as our honourable Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said- let’s leave the past behind and move towards building an India of peace and harmony.

The great verdict is not a loss or a win for any religion or party but a great victory to us Indians to show the world the greatness of our Indianness which in fact is synonymous to oneness. Jai Hind.

M Pradyu

Rishabh Pant’s wicket keeping skills is a matter of concern

Rishabh Pant’s wicket keeping has been shabby and he deserves to be replaced as a keeper. Wicket Keeping is an specialised job and even a small error of judgement can cost India an important game. Shikhar Dhawan too looks shaky and we may also need to replace him if his poor form continues for a few more game though he should be given chances for a few more matches to prove his credentials.

S.N. Kabra

Good judgement against rapist

A farmer from Thane has been sentenced to life by a court for raping and killing a 17 ­year­ old girl in 2014. District Judge H.M. Patwardhan pronounced Shankar Bhogade guilty under Sections 376 (rape), 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the Indian Panel Code and provision of the protection of children from sexual offences act. Of course this is a commendable decision which will play an important role in curbing rape.

H. Magdi.

Proceedings of Constitution Bench of Supreme Court should be live-telecast

The entire nation curiously depended on TV news-channels on November 9, for getting live updates of historic judgment on Ram-Janmbhoomi case by a five-member Special Bench of Supreme Court headed by the Chief Justice of India, for which there was an unprecedented 40-day long continuous hearing resulting in a long 1045-page verdict.

System should be formulated whereby proceedings of any such Special Bench and Constitution Benches of Supreme Court may be telecast live for benefit of public especially law-students and researchers. If complete proceedings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha can be telecast live, there must not be any problem in starting a new era of telecasting live proceedings of Special and Constitutional benches of Supreme Court. Even a Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of India on July, 9 2018 expressed willingness for live streaming of its proceedings.

Also it should be compulsory to audio-record of all court-proceedings. Recordings may be replayed in case of need. With court-rooms equipped with necessary wiring-slots for the purpose, Supreme Court should take immediate steps for compulsory audio-recording of proceedings in all court-rooms right from Supreme Court to trial-courts including High Courts. Such audio-recordings may be available soon after court-proceedings are over for the day on payment-basis. System will induce much-needed transparency, accountability and responsibility for all present in court-rooms also effectively checking corruption at different levels in judiciary. It is also observed that at times judges forget their verbal directions on next date of hearing.

Madhu Agrawal

