Team India clinch T-20 series

The much expected series victory of Team India was registered at Nagpur against babes Bangladesh. The visitors frittered away a good start to seal the second match and played into the hands of Team India in the decider. Deepak Chahar made a splash by becoming the first Indian bowler to take a hat-trick in T-20 internationals. The feat will go down in history for another reason as he took six wickets for 7 runs in 3.2 overs, which are the best figures by a bowler in the format. It surpasses the previous best of 6 for 8 by Sri Lanka’s Ajantha Mendis. It was indeed a magic spell of bowling which saw Team India clinch the T-20 series 2-1.

Calicut Ramani

Make public transport safer for women

Tejaswini BEST buses exclusively for the fair sex may not necessarily be safe for women. Mumbai is a responsible city and it is the men who come to the rescue of women whenever there is a security threat or crisis. I travel on local trains daily and it is the men on adjacent compartment to women’s bogey (which is separated by a half grill) who come to women’s rescue whenever a drunkard, thief, men with dubious intentions etc try to enter their space. Also, it is the men who jump for help whenever there is a medical emergency and a few untoward incidents are no reason to differentiate separate travel facilities on basis of gender.

CCTV cameras, earmarked seats for women or dividing bus seating arrangements between sexes are good enough for their safety and there is really no need for separate bus facilities for them. Bus drivers and conductors are mostly men keeping in mind the nature of their physical jobs and they too can misbehave in buses exclusively for women. Education is the need of the hour and stringent punishment for men who play with the modesty of the fair sex during travel would bring down or eliminate cases of molestations in public transport.

S.N. Kabra

Introduce Bengaluru-New York, Sydney flights

The recent announcement related to commencement of new winter schedules from Kempegowda International Airport is welcome. One is overwhelmed with the announcement of new connections from Bengaluru to UDAN cities like Tuticorin and Jharusguda and also most importantly to the international destinations like Amsterdam and Addis Ababa.

Further it is given to understand that the international airport at Bengaluru has no direct connectivity to New York and Sydney. The aviation authorities should now emphasise to introduce a new direct flight connectivity, subject to schedule availability, to both the cities of New York and Sydney. This will further enable faster and easier direct connectivity to these cities, as most of the business/operations of USA and Australia are based in Bangalore.

Further Bengaluru International Airport is now witnessing frequent new additions to daily/weekly schedules to both domestic and international destinations including UDAN flights and also towards Asia Pacific and South Asian cities. Thus it is high time that airline carriers now consider to develop a new hub at Kempegowda International Airport to facilitate and support such a massive growth of airline route network from Bengaluru.

Varun Dambal

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)