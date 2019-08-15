Remembering our freedom fighters

Independence Day and Republic Day are days for us to celebrate with the hoisting of our national flag, recitation of our national anthem, singing patriotic songs and organising social and cultural events.

On these days, we must also remember the sacrifices made by our various freedom fighters who bravely fought for our country’s independence and pay our due respect to them. But it’s a pity that after every Independence Day and Republic Day celebrations, the country’s national flag is strewn on the streets and people irrespective of caste, creed, colour or religion blithely walk over them. Even when the national anthem is played on the radio or telecast on television, people don’t respect it. They are busy talking to their friends on their mobile phones or chatting with people around them. As Indians, we must respect our national flag, national song and national anthem.

Jubel D’Cruz

Importance of national flag

On the occasion of Independence Day every one of us will display patriotism by displaying national flag or badge made of paper or plastic tucked on our clothes. The same flag is removed and dumped anywhere in the evening. Being born in independent India, we are not much aware of the troubles gone through by our ancestors for getting freedom. We don’t tell children, the importance of national flag when we give paper flags to them; therefore, they throw them anywhere. It is necessary to explain the importance of national flag and sacrifices made by revolutionaries to children now. Insult of national flag by children, knowingly or unknowingly, will be prevented if ‘sanskar’ of maintaining honour of national flag is inculcated in children at early age and patriotism will be generated in them.

Rupa Solanki

Why oppose ‘Vande Mataram’?

Singing of ‘Vande Mataram’ on Independence Day has become a topic of discussion. Bankimchandra Chattopadhyay, with personality like a sage, was inspired to write this verse with the grace of Shri Durgadevi when he was meditating. ‘Bharatmata’ has been considered the greatest of all as ‘Matru-bhoomi (Motherland)’ in this song and obeisance is paid to her with the feeling of devotion and surrender. There is also feeling of bravery that we are capable of protecting her; expressed through this song. There is boundless radiance hidden in ‘Vande Mataram’, of sacrifices made by revolutionaries and ‘Satyagrahis’ taking part in the freedom fight. It is a unique song inspired with divine energy; a piece of blazing gold that has been refined and purified through uprising of armed revolutionaries. It has the power of giving strength to fight against enemy; therefore, it has become a basic-mantra of patriotism. Even then, why is there so much indifference towards this song? Paying respect to national flag, national song and singing of those songs cannot be optional but it is the duty of every citizen of this country. Great history of revolutionaries and their legacy needs to be included in all curriculums, for generating the feeling of patriotism amongst children, youth and everyone; for creating feeling of ‘It is my country and I belong to this country’. Singing of ‘Vande Mataram’ should be made compulsory in all schools, colleges and public programs; only then true patriots will be created and everyday dawning for ‘Bharatmata’ would be ‘Vande Mataram’ Day.

Smita Dhuri

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)