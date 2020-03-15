1 Equities look attractive after stock market meltdown!

Banks going bust has shaken the confidence of citizens who have now become hesitant to keep large sums of money in bank’s fixed deposits after the PMC and Yes Bank fiasco. The Coronavirus and crude crash globally has resulted in stock markets crashing. However, it is a boon in disguise for investors to cash on in these times of turmoil. Today, blue chip companies are available at mouthwatering valuations and some even below their book value. The dividend offered in many companies is even higher than FD’s and every investor can think of parking funds in equities if they have a long term horizon.

Buy when everybody sells and vice versa is a golden rule to make money in stock markets but people do the reverse which is why people have had bad experience in stocks. One’s portfolio today should be distributed in pension funds, post office schemes guaranteed by the government and equities which are attractive at the moment. I have been picking up stocks of HDFC group companies, Infosys, TCS and other top companies which I am confident would perform well in the times to come. FD’s in private banks offer interest which when compared to inflation gives negative returns. This is the best time to invest in equities and the brave hearted can take risks for phenomenal gains in the days to come!

S.N.Kabra