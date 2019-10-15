Wriddhiman Saha was brilliant behind stumps

South Africa was easy meat for the Indians as they succumbed to an innings and 137 runs loss in the Pune Test to lose the series 2-0 with one Test remaining. It has been a dream run for Virat Kohli under whose leadership our country has won 30 games in 50 test matches he has captained. The star performer surprisingly in the Pune Test was wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha who was brilliant behind the stumps and some of the catches were out of the blue. Wriddhiman is perhaps the best keeper in the world at the moment and Team India should pursue with him in all formats of the game.

Kohli and his boys have been performing consistently except for our World Cup ODI loss in England and our next goal should be to win the T-20 World Cup next year. India should give youngsters a chance in the 3rd Test now that we have won the series. South Africa will face a white wash and they will have to put a respectable show to avoid that humiliation

S.N. Kabra

A big salute to Pranjal Patil

The true life story of Pranjal Patil, the country’s first visually challenged woman IAS officer, is something that gives everyone the young and the old a very big lesson -nothing is impossible if one has the will power, perseverance, steadfastness and a focussed determination to overcome all odds. This

young woman battled great odds in her life to achieve what she truly aspired for, to write the civil service examination, pass the civil service and become an IAS officer. She has now become the Sub-Collector of Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala .

The loss of vision at the age of six did not deter the young girl from Ulhasnagar, Maharashtra, from pursuing her civil service dream. In 2016, she cracked the Union Public Services Examination on her very first attempt with a rank of 773. Though she was refused a job in the Indian Railway Accounts Service on the grounds that she was visually challenged Pranjal didn’t bow down and instead pursued to have her big dream come true. In her second attempt the very next year the youngster improved her ranking. Securing the 124th rank in the 2017 Civil Services Exams, she was posted as Assistant Collector in Ernakulam, Kerala, in 2018 and now has been appointed as the sub collector thus becoming the first visually challenged woman in the country to attain such a high post. The adage “where there is a will there is a way ” comes cent per cent true in the case of this young IAS officer. A big salute to her.

M Pradyu

Negligence caused fire mishap

It is most unfortunate that Mumbai city is facing a series of fire accidents causing death of human life and property as well. In a latest fire in the Grant Road, a 22 year old died and six others including two fire fighters suffered breathing problem in the blaze that broke out in a ground plus four storey commercial building on a Sunday morning. This is one more case of negligence causing a fire mishap in the heart of city. The fire audit is not done on many building causing such serious fire accidents. Weekend workload on electrical gadgets operated continuously without being switched off on Friday is the cause for fire accidents. Carefree attitude of authorities before closing the office is the major reason. It is time to exercise caution and make sure that the electrical gadgets are put off before pulling down the shutters so that mishaps of such nature can be avoided. Fire fear in high rise building is a cause of worry these days.

C.K.S. Gundu Maniam

