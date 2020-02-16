Letters to the Editor: 16 February, 2020

1 All India Radio should opt for new time-schedule for news bulletins

Timings of news-bulleting and other programmes presented by News Services Division of All India Radio (Akashwani) were last revised more than five decades ago when Television-network had insignificant presence. Then timings were revised in a manner that Hindi bulletins may be broadcast just before English news-bulletins like shifting main Hindi bulletin from then 8.15 pm to now 8.45 pm. But such placement deprived Samayaki important time-place just after main Hindi bulletin like is there for spotlight relayed at 9.15 pm just after main English bulletin.

All India Radio should go for a total new time-schedule for all its news-bulletins and other programmes presented by News Services Division. Main evening Hindi news-bulletin should be advanced to 8 pm followed by Samayaki at 8.15 pm just after main Hindi bulletin. Other programmes presented by News Services Division then can be placed simultaneously in Hindi and English between 8.30 pm and 9 pm. Likewise main news-bulletins of the morning can be at 7.45 am in Hindi and 8 am in English each to be followed by comments from newspapers.

All India Radio in last so many decades is avoiding important suggestions with stereo-type eye-wash reply that suggestions will be considered in due course of time. These suggestions should be considered at least now seriously with full analysis in a time-bound period.

Madhu Agrawal