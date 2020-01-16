Letters to the Editor: 16 January, 2020

1BEST proposal to hike power tariffs unjustified
Electricity tariffs in Mumbai are the highest in the country and BEST proposal to hike power tariff by 5 to 7 percent seems too steep in the present circumstances. BEST operates from Sion to Colaba and if they are allowed to hike tariffs, Adani and Tata power too would do likewise in other parts of the city which would literally mean ‘electrocution’ for people who are already suffering the aftermath of rising inflation, unemployment and economic slowdown.
Power generation companies are doing well and monopoly doesn’t mean the consumers should be taken for a ride. People are paying more than double of what Delhi residents pay.
S.N.Kabra
2Misconceptions on CAA
Amidst the ongoing protest against CAA, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Act was aimed at giving citizenship, not taking it away. He added that some people are creating misconceptions on CAA for political reasons. One amendment to CAA law that India is open to giving asylum to every one who is persecuted for whatever reason, would address the problem thrown up by NRC exercise in Assam and end the ongoing misconception and conflict.
Amjadullah Abuzar Bajpatti
3Board room tussles
The recent board room tussles at leading corporate houses being made public has evoked mixed response while testing integrity, transparency and leadership focus. At a time when the market regulator mandates the companies to abide by Corporate Governance to run the Board smoothly, India Inc. is otherwise involved in Board room battles amidst public glare. Accountability to the investors is one of the key areas the leaders should focus instead of retorting to shadow boxing.
It should be noted that the stakeholder confidence is now shaken owing to board room battles being made public and an effort should now be made to re-inforce the trust. The leadership should abide by integrity and transparency under the ambit of Corporate Governance at all times while boosting investor confidence and safeguarding their interests. As also involving the public agencies to decide on Board room matters should otherwise be considered only as a last resort and rely only on Board room powers to resolve the issues amicably without much furor in the public.
Varun Dambal
4Selectors playing spoilsport
The outgoing selection committee under MSK Prasad is playing a spoilsport and change the team frequently and show favouritism. The selectors take everything for granted, drop key players and show favouritism in selection of team members. The dropping of Sanju Samson set a bad precedent as he was dropped like a hot potato. The chip chop policy of the selectors is to accommodate Indian vice captain Rohit Sharma. This is happening since MSK Prasad took charge. The team does not have an off spinner of repute to test world class left handed batsmen. We did falter in the World Cup semi final due to complacency and now going back to old methods. We have not won an ICC sponsored tournament for sometime but still show favouritism in team selection and pay heavy price for the same. The selectors were rightly called a bunch or a pack of jokers.
Akhilesh Krishnan
5Kudos to Bumrah and Ashwin
Mumbai’s medium pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been awarded the prestigious Polly Umrigar award for his exploits in 2018-2019 and it is commendable. Bumrah has been the kingpin of our bowling attack and he fully deserves what he has achieved as a front line bowler. Notably, he has picked up five wickets hauls in South Africa, England, Australia and the West Indies and it has been remarkable feat on foreign soils, which was lacking from pace bowlers from India in the past. Another, outstanding show with the ball was achieved by the Indian off spinner, Ravichandran Ashwin, which went unnoticed. But Ashwin proved himself and finished as the decade’s highest wicket-taker. Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has finished the decade as the highest wicket-taker in international cricket with 564 wickets across all formats. Former India skipper and now BCCI president Sourav Ganguly congratulated the off-break bowler but not rewarded. However, the International Cricket Council (ICC) appreciated his feat.
Nikhil Mani
