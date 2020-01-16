Letters to the Editor: 16 January, 2020

1 BEST proposal to hike power tariffs unjustified

Electricity tariffs in Mumbai are the highest in the country and BEST proposal to hike power tariff by 5 to 7 percent seems too steep in the present circumstances. BEST operates from Sion to Colaba and if they are allowed to hike tariffs, Adani and Tata power too would do likewise in other parts of the city which would literally mean ‘electrocution’ for people who are already suffering the aftermath of rising inflation, unemployment and economic slowdown.

Power generation companies are doing well and monopoly doesn’t mean the consumers should be taken for a ride. People are paying more than double of what Delhi residents pay.

S.N.Kabra