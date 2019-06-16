Major relief for senior citizens

Central Board of direct Taxes CBDT has given relief to senior citizens with age above 60 years and having annual income upto rupees five lakhs by exempting them from provisions of Tax deducted at source TDS on interest paid by banks and post-offices in case those requiring such exemption file form 15-H with banks or post-offices.

But it requires senior citizens to remember annual filing of form 15-H and to visit banks or post-offices every year to file 15-H. CBDT should provide filing one-time declaration in this regard by senior citizens with annual income less than rupees five lakhs rather than filing form 15-H every year. Declaration submitted by the desiring senior citizens should have commitment that in case income in some year exceeds rupees five lakhs, the assessee will inform concerned bank or post-office for deducting tax at source as per rules. Annual income of most senior citizens remains unchanged, and filing form 15-H is troublesome for them.

Madhu Agrawal

Provide drinking water facilities to bus passengers

The Kempegowda International Airport now witnesses huge footfalls of both bonafide passengers and visitors through the facility of inter-city shuttle bus services. The airport’s waiting area at the bus terminal has seating facility for the bus passengers and also has space allotted for bus ticketing offices.

However an adequate arrangement for a free drinking water facility needs to be urgently made available for the benefit of the bus passengers within the airport’s shuttle passenger waiting area. The lack of availability of adequate free drinking water facility at bus terminal thus causes a lot of inconvenience to many visitors and passengers who travel by both shuttle buses to the Bengaluru airport.

As the Bengaluru city is witnessing soaring high temperatures during this summer season, it is high time now to ensure necessary arrangements for drinking water is made for the benefit of airport bus passengers at the airport bus terminal.

Hence this is a kind request to the airport authorities at Bengaluru to urgently arrange for free drinking water facility at the airport’s bus terminal for the benefit of shuttle bus passengers arriving at the airport.

Varun Dambal

Monsoon musings

As predicted monsoon hit Mumbai in time and saving the maximum city from hot weather. Now it is flooding time with people dying in the floods and other mishaps. The BMC should be able to tackle the flood situation with disaster management system working in full swing and that 24X7 hours, helping out the affected people with relief measures. Monsoon misery in Mumbai is common, but we would like to see pothole free roads.

Nikhil Krishnan

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)

