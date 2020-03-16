1 Congress witnessing exodus of many leaders The recent exit of a prominent Congress leader in Madhya Pradesh to join a leading National Party is surprising. The move comes at a time when the Congress party is witnessing the exodus of many leaders while the assembly is staring a defeat owing to the loss of majority. The exodus since 2019 General Elections is worrying especially to the common man who is caught in an off-guard situation and anticipating assembly elections yet again. The Congress party has lost one of its best leaders owing to a legacy carried from his father and goodwill earned from the people of the entire M.P. region. As a newly nominated MP for Rajya Sabha, BJP will otherwise immensely benefit from such a people-driven personality and princely icon especially in a region considered as a fortress of the scion’s family. Varun Dambal

2 Congress in crisis Jyotiraditya Scindia met Union home minister Amit Shah, and then the two leaders met PM Modi at his residence. They quit the party to reduce the Kamal Nath-led government to a minority. I wonder, if such great leader deceive party then it is impossible to believe in other members. Congress will have to keep safe its MLAs and MPs if it want to survive its political life. M Qasmi Nadwi

3 Don’t be afraid to discuss Coronavirus Most children will have already heard about the virus or seen people wearing face masks, so parents shouldn’t avoid talking about it. Not talking about something can actually make kids worry more. Look at the conversation as an opportunity to convey the facts and set the emotional tone. Your goal is to help your children feel informed and get fact-based information that is likely more reassuring than whatever they’re hearing from their friends or through news. Dipti Joshi

4 Postal cash-receipts should carry stickers for users of postal-services Presently system at Department of Posts is to issue computer-printed cash-receipts where the portion used by Department of Posts has sticker while the portion given to consumer is without sticker. Department of posts for convenience of users of postal-services should have sticker also in the portion given to the consumers so that they may not require gum at their end to affix it on their despatch-registers or documents etc. It will be benefit to public-exchequer also presently appreciable man-hours and gum are utilised by various public-authorities to paste postal cash-receipts on their despatch-registers. Department of Posts will not be burdened extra because even presently one of the dual-portion of same cash-receipt still has sticker on back for the portion kept by Department of Posts itself. Rather ultimately it may be economical and convenient to print computer-stationery for issuing postal cash-receipts if sticker is there on complete dual-portion of cash-receipts rather than on single portion only. Madhu Agrawal