1 No action against police atrocities There is no doubt that police have played a crucial role in Delhi riots as it was exposed through the videos went on viral. But it is regretful that not a single FIR has been filed against the alleged police atrocities in any of the stations in north­east Delhi. I want to say that the first step to bring back normalcy in the area is to ensure the credibility of police to act in an impartial manner because police were either absent during the riots or were mute spectators to the violence. M Hasan

2 Right decision by BCCI to cancel ODI series against SA The recent decision to cancel the two remaining ODIs against South Africa by BCCI and postponement of IPL matches against the backdrop of COVID-19 outbreak is welcome. The move comes at a right time when even other sporting events are cancelled while taking due consideration for public health and safety. As cricket matches involve large gatherings of people to witness the events, BCCI’s decision to cancel the matches should have been taken much earlier. It is high time now to give ample rest to all the players and advise necessary precautions against the spread of the disease. BCCI should also be at the forefront to advise best practises in health and safety to its players who are extensively exposed to open air while playing live matches and whilst practising in the nets and thus may be vulnerable to the pandemic spread through air moisture. BCCI should also invoke complete travel ban temporarily including to conduct meetings but unless required in exceptional circumstances. It should extensively communicate precautions to the players at all levels through various channels such as internal communication, websites and social media. Varun Dambal