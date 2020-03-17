1 No action against police atrocities
There is no doubt that police have played a crucial role in Delhi riots as it was exposed through the videos went on viral. But it is regretful that not a single FIR has been filed against the alleged police atrocities in any of the stations in northeast Delhi. I want to say that the first step to bring back normalcy in the area is to ensure the credibility of police to act in an impartial manner because police were either absent during the riots or were mute spectators to the violence.
M Hasan
2 Right decision by BCCI to cancel ODI series against SA
The recent decision to cancel the two remaining ODIs against South Africa by BCCI and postponement of IPL matches against the backdrop of COVID-19 outbreak is welcome. The move comes at a right time when even other sporting events are cancelled while taking due consideration for public health and safety.
As cricket matches involve large gatherings of people to witness the events, BCCI’s decision to cancel the matches should have been taken much earlier. It is high time now to give ample rest to all the players and advise necessary precautions against the spread of the disease. BCCI should also be at the forefront to advise best practises in health and safety to its players who are extensively exposed to open air while playing live matches and whilst practising in the nets and thus may be vulnerable to the pandemic spread through air moisture.
BCCI should also invoke complete travel ban temporarily including to conduct meetings but unless required in exceptional circumstances. It should extensively communicate precautions to the players at all levels through various channels such as internal communication, websites and social media.
Varun Dambal
3 India taking steps to prevent spread of Coronavirus
The Coronavirus has been declared a global emergency by the World Health Organization, as the outbreak continues to spread outside China. It is to be appreciated that in India, we have implemented measures such as travel and event restrictions, shutting down schools, visitor screenings at all offices, increased frequency of office sanitization, and work-from-home provisions. Medical experts are still unclear about the source of this deadly virus but believe that it can be transmitted from human to human as well. In the efforts to control the epidemic, transparency is a key principle to let citizens know how to protect themselves and to let medical and public health personnel know which effective and appropriate interventions should be taken. There is no vaccine for Coronavirus but combating it requires getting basics right, creating awareness and investing in public health infrastructure. Further, controlling the spread of the virus requires both public health and medical measures—and for that we need a clear clinical profile. Anti-viral herbs such as oregano, tulsi are great for immunity, and can be used in tea or curries for respiratory health including mucous problems which can become a “breeding ground for bacteria and pathogens”.
Vinod C. Dixit
(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)