RIP Vidya Sinha

The passing away of former Bollywood actress Vidya Sinha on August 15, 2019 is a great loss to the Hindi film industry. Vidya Sinha was a great actress and made India proud with her films like Rajnigandha, Chhoti Si Baat, Mukti and Pati Patni Aur Woh. Bollywood will miss her.

Jubel D’Cruz

Mobile companies must reduce post-paid tariffs

Ever since Reliance JIO has entered field of mobile-connections, earlier private companies had to drastically cut tariffs including in post-paid connections. But such tariff-reduction was never passed on to old customers till they made specific requests for change in tariff-plan. For example Airtel continued to charge tariff at rupees 1199 plus GST which was drastically reduced to rupees 499 plus GST with same or even better plans. But on the contrary, SMSs were sent to customers for changing plan from rupees 199 plus GST to rupees 225 plus GST when tariff-plan of rupees 199 plus GST was abolished.

Such a practice is definitely cheating with customers. Telecom and Regulatory Authority of India(TRAI) should ensure that like tariff-plans are auto-revised in case of increase in tariff, likewise auto-reduction of tariffs should be there in case new revised plans for lower-tariffs are introduced.

TRAI should also direct mobile service-providers to refund amount of difference between earlier higher tariff-plans and later lower tariff-plans from date of implementation of lower tariff-plan with similar facilities. For example, customers having been charged at rupees 1199 plus GST should be refunded heavy amount of difference of rupees 700 plus GST ever since new tariff-plan of rupees 499 plus GST was introduced.

Madhu Agrawal

BCCI retains Shastri as Team India’s head coach

The recent announcement made by BCCI/CAC to retain Ravi Shastri as the head coach is overwhelming for Team India. The team is now at a crucial stage post world cup loss and needs Ravi Shastri’s leadership to evolve stronger in the upcoming games until November 2021.

The incumbent’s selection was much expected as there were very few contenders for the top post of Head Coach. Ravi Shastri over the years has now developed a deep understanding with the team and knows the nuances of cricket and the team through SWOT analysis very deeply. He is now best suited to lift the boys morale to next level and help ensure that the team benefits from his leadership positively.

As it is learnt that Shastri had demonstrated a clear road map of future to the team India during the interview process with BCCI/CAC, his elevation as the Head Coach for the third time will help India retain top notch talent and win games successfully. The Indian team should now make the best opportunity of the Shastri’s availability through his renewal for another term and look ahead to retain titles especially on a foreign soil.

Varun Dambal

