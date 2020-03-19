1 Fake floor test As in the past, the floor test in a assembly is just fake and no useful purpose is served unless the speaker initiate right steps to bring democratic set up to the floor of the house. In Indian assembly set up, the Governor is less powerful and the speaker is the sole proprietor. Is the MP speaker going out of the way and make things move in the direction of Kamal Nath government. It is generally spelt that the government ‘by the people, for the people and of the people” but that doctrine is not a workable solution as might is the right and the Governor is just a puppet like the President of India. How long we see the things move against the norms and done according to the whims and fancies of the ruling party. MP government does not have majority and should tender resignation if there is Coronavirus or not and go according to the constitution. Ramani Subbu C.K

2 Swift action by Finance Ministry and govt saves Yes Bank from sinking Finance Ministry and RBI’s swift action on Yes Bank saved India’s 4th largest bank from sinking for which the government deserves accolades. The consortium led by SBI would oversee normalcy returning to Yes Bank. 75 % of equity shares has been locked in for 3 years and this move I felt was a masterstroke. The bank’s shares climbed substantially when the whole market was in the doldrums. With the entire net worth of the bank being wiped out, the arrangement is a big bonus for shareholders who can sell 25 per cent shares now at an good price and at the same time expect 75 per cent of the balance remaining to appreciate in 3 years time. Coronavirus is the next challenge facing the government and I am sure PM Modi has an appropriate plan to save not just the nation’s economy but the lives of our citizens as well. S.N. Kabra

3 Strangling of democracy The media commentaries around the recent political turns in Madhya Pradesh (MP) offer a sense for the trends in shaping of India’s political culture. The goings-on in MP are now becoming frighteningly familiar, but we cannot afford to let them be seen as legitimate politics. Euphemistic phrases like “Operation Kamala” and “resort politics,” which have routinely surfaced in public discussions in the wake of several “mass defections” of legislators seen in recent years to bring down freshly elected governments, threaten to do just that. They rationalize it as inevitable power games. The sole focus on strategy and benefits has nearly reduced representative politics to a procedural formality. The anti-defection law, of course, needs to be strengthened and every other possible legal route explored to curb the practice of manipulating political defections, but the matter is fundamentally less about the legal framework and more about a genuine commitment to the spirit of democracy. The voters — irrespective of the political party they support — should want political parties to abide by the latter. Otherwise, they remain irresponsible witnesses to the strangling of democracy in the country. Amjadullah Abuzar Bajpatti