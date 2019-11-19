Respect Supreme Court verdict

Supreme Court verdict must be respected and AIMPLB and Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind decision to file review petition on Ayodhya verdict is unwarranted. 99.99 per cent of our citizens respect SC verdict and religious groups should not waste SC time for review as the highest court of our land has other important court matters to settle. Supreme Court is the highest court of our land and its verdict should be considered Supreme and not be allowed to be challenged in any form. Everybody including Muslims hailed the Ayodhya verdict with complete harmony when it was announced and the review petition comes as a surprise.

Communal fabric of our country is our strength and politicians as well as religious groups should not divide the nation on the basis of religion or any other parameters. Our constitution as well as the law board needs to be reformed and amended so that no Supreme Court verdict can be allowed to be reviewed or challenged.

S.N. Kabra

Good action by Uttar Pradesh govt

The Uttar Pradesh government removed Amethi District Magistrate Prashant Sharma, a day after a video clip of him meeting the bereaved family of Vijay Kumar Singh alias Sonu Singh went viral on social media. In the video clip the DM is seen almost dragging a cousin of the deceased. Locals had expressed anguish over the administration’s alleged insensitivity. I praise UP government to take action, because all officers will feel afraid to treat anyone badly now. I think that officers should be modest and sensitive and they should consider themselves a public servant, not rulers.

Mahmudul Hasan

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)