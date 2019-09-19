Beg to differ with Amitabh Bachchan

Big B backs Metro so do every citizen of the city who are only against the carshed at Aarey which can only be constructed by axing thousands of trees. Rich celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan and others have the luxury to holiday in Europe for as many days they want to recharge themselves in clean greener environment which 99 per cent of Mumbaites can’t afford. Bachchan says his friend used metro during medical emergency to reach hospital which is a complete lie as you need an ambulance during such times with all the life saving equipments in it to escape death during critical illness.

Not a single Mumbaite is against Metro which we all know is speedier and environment friendly. We are just against axing trees and Amitabh Bachchan should infact be the brand ambassador to ‘Save Aarey‘ when many people including the legendary Lata Mangeshkar from his film fraternity are supporting the cause of saving trees in the city!

S.N.Kabra

Save trees at Aarey Colony

Destroying trees from Aarey colony for the sake of constructing the Mumbai Metro car shed is like improving batting skills at the cost of bowling. The trees at the Aarey colony must be saved at any cost from being felled.

Jubel D’Cruz

Aarey in election fray

It was rather unfortunate that Aarey issue is becoming a topic for the Maharashtra elections. Shiv Sena is trying to blackmail saying that fate of saffron alliance hinges on the scrapping of Aarey car shed. Already CM of Maharashtra flagged off the car shed project and it is the need of the hour for the work and maintenance of Metro train movement.

Making it as a poll issue appears rather childish and not a sporting one as far as Sena is concerned. The BJP will have to strike a compromise with Sena if it wants an alliance. The offer of 110 seats to Sena has added insult to the injury and now Sena wanted to repair the damages in relationship and stitch the wounds for better seat share. Comparing Aarey with Nanar is not the correct way to deal with the present seat sharing crisis. The Aarey issue has come in the election fray and it is in a very bad shape as far as coalition politics is concerned.

Nickhil Mani

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)