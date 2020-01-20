Letters to the Editor: 20 January, 2020

1Atrocities against women should not be tolerated
Dowry related death in the 21th Century is a shame and stigma on our nation and every citizen should raise his voice against such evil still prevalent in our society. Chartered Accountant Manisha Shelke hanging herself to death after constant torture from her in-laws is sad and a shame on our society that fairer sex is still tortured for dowry in our country even in the 21st century. Pervert mindset I suppose as well as economic slowdown in our country where even the bread earner of the family trying to depend on the better halfs income for survival.
Fairer sex deserves respect and atrocities against women should not be tolerated. People involved in dowry deaths should not be spared but hanged. Many cases of dowry go unreported and women should be encouraged to come out in the open and there should be a special investigation cell to deal with cases of dowry for speedier action as well as to protect the women.
S.N.Kabra
2Hang Nirbhaya convicts
By not hanging the Nirbhaya rapists, the country is sending a wrong image to the world. These four rapists should be hanged in full public view and the execution should be shown live on TV on all the channels so that other rapists may learn a lesson from this one. Mukesh Singh, one of the rapists’ lawyer has a criminal background. He is trying to tell the world that his client is innocent and has not raped Nirbhaya in December 2012.
Jubel D’Cruz
3BEST bus-depots in Mumbai seized with problem of plenty of coins
Coins worth more than rupees twelve crores are lying packed in gunny bags under surveillance in 27 bus-deposits of Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking in Mumbai with banks refusing to deposit these coins. Not only cost is being incurred on storage and surveillance of coin-bags, but also there is an interest-loss of more than rupees 31000 daily because of cash in form of coins refused by banks to be deposited in BEST accounts.
This is the problem everywhere including small shopkeepers where there are reports of disposal of coin-quantity with deduction of heavy handling charges. This is in contrast with situation in earlier years when there used to be premium on coins with shopkeepers giving unwanted items like candies and chocolates in place of coins. Reserve Bank of India is aware of the problem of plenty of coins with many banks including SBI, HDFC, PNB and ICICI banks refusing to accept coins as deposit in bank-accounts.
Bigger problem is of most unpopular denomination of 10-rupee coins. Rather than discontinuing minting of 10-rupee coins, 20-rupee coins are now to be forced on public. System should be that both coins and currency-notes in same denominations must not be in circulation. As such printing of one-rupee note should be discontinued. RBI and Central Government should take urgent steps to introduce plastic currency with longer life in low-denomination notes of rupees ten and twenty as was announced long back by the then Union Minister of Finance Namo Narain Meena. Any further minting of coins in denominations of rupees 10 and 20 should be discontinued. Surplus mint-capacity should be utilised by seeking export-orders for coins of other countries, and running mints in one shift. Coin-bags should be in uniform capacities of 100 and 2000 coins to be available at all bank-branches respectively for consumers and bulk-users.
Madhu Agrawal
