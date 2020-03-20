1 Judicial reform need of the hour It is a matter of satisfaction that finally four convicts of Nirbhaya rape-cum-death were ultimately hanged to death at 5.30 am on March 20 after crossing all hurdles created by lawyers of convicts including last-moment mid-night effort to knock court-doors. Even politicians cutting across party-lines expressed satisfaction on final justice to Nirbhaya who faced most inhuman torture on December 16, 2012. But legal loopholes brought in the whole affair calls for immediate reform in the system whereby crimes attracting death-penalty may be heard on fast track at all stages of trial from District Court to Supreme Court. Provision of filing mercy-petition may not be there in case death-sentence is confirmed by all the courts. Review or curative petitions may be allowed only at Supreme Court that too to be finally decided within fortnight of filing these. Mercy-petition to be decided in a time-bound period of maximum three months may be allowed only when any of the court might not have approved death-sentence. Early and extra hangings that too to really deserving ones will practically save lives of many more by preventing rapes and murders, as criminals will then only be fearful against death-penalty. Since rape can be done only by a matured mind, minor rapists must not be freed but given life-sentence Madhu Agrawal

2 Spreading “Namaste” Culture In the age of pandemics and novel corona viruses, it’s better to be safe than sorry. As the world grapples with the rapidly growing Coronavirus crisis, Namaste, Indian traditional way of greeting people is making a comeback globally. In the age of the Coronavirus, the world, it seems, is looking at the traditional Indian ‘Namaste’ to greet, convey respect and also maintain a safe distance. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged people to get into the habit of greeting each other with a “Namaste” instead of a regular handshake as one of the measures to prevent the spread of the deadly Coronavirus. In fact, the whole world is making a habit of ‘Namaste’. Several world leaders and others are now using the simple joining of hands to say “Hello”, “Hi” and “How do you do” the Indian way with the ‘Namaste’. The handshake began in the 5th century B.C. Greece that was a declaration of peace, to demonstrate that neither person was carrying or holding a weapon and now Namaste can become the new weapons-free gesture. No one knows that this could be India’s crucial scientific contribution to the fight against the deadly Coronavirus. Vinod C. Dixit

3 Siddhinvinayak closes door for devotees The Siddhivinayak Temple of Mumbai — a famous shrine to Lord Ganesh closed its doors, emphasising the need to avoid crowded places and break the chain to counter Coronavirus. The decision was taken in view of the situation created by the highly contagious virus. The temple will remain closed till further notice. The Siddhivinayak Temple is the latest among a string of the country’s popular shrines to respond to the threat posed by the highly contagious virus. Over the last weeks, the temples at Maharashtra’s Shirdi and Kerala’s Sabarimala had asked devotees to postpone their visit for a few weeks. So far, Maharashtra has registered the maximum cases of coronavirus, the current figure is 52. Overall, 200 people across the country have tested positive for the virus. The Maharashtra government has invoked the Epidemic Act hoping that it will help contain the virus as well as control panic. It is a right step in the right direction. Anandambal Subbu