Why three rather than two destinations for murderers?

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath known for his bold steps has mentioned three destinations for murderers while speaking on brutal day-light murder of Hindu Mahasabha leader Kamlesh Tiwari. He said that such murderers should either be thrown out of the country, be hanged to death, or be jailed.

But real problem is meaningless third option of keeping such criminals in jail for indefinite period extending even for decades because of our time-consuming justice-delivery-system that too with manageable prison. Unfortunate incident of hijack of IC-814 Indian plane on December 24, 1999 was caused only due to successful release of three notorious terrorists from Pakistan including Maulana Masood Azhar who has become headache for India after his forced release as pre-condition to free Indian civilian plane. Notorious-most gangsters openly operate their gangs from inside the jails with all facilities available during long unending captivity in prison-cells.

India should follow China and Myanmar to have only two options for such criminals i.e. either throw them out to their favored countries, or hang them to death (preferably publicly) maximum within one year of committing crime crossing all stages of various courts and disposal of mercy-petition before the President by giving priority day-to-day court-hearings. Once such system starts working, then crimes attracting death-penalty will drastically reduce. In present system death-penalty is not a deterrent against committing crimes.

Madhu Agrawal

Festival-gifts are social-evil and bribes

Festival-gifts like on Diwali to those in public and public sector are no less than bribes. These are given to persons in legislature, bureaucracy and even in judiciary also, with most of them accepting these having expectation in advance. Quoting from Hindu code in Manusmriti, the then President of India Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his retirement-eve rightly analyzed that gift coming with a purpose causes person losing their personality greatly.

Central government should immediately much before Diwali and forthcoming marriage-season issue a strict warning-order under Prevention of Corruption Act against giving and accepting any gifts by those being paid from public-exchequers. Both those gifting and accepting should be booked under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code. Central Vigilance Commission can also issue such advisories. Such orders and advisories should be prominently publicised through print and electronic media. Exchange of gifts is also responsible for massive traffic-jams during festive-season resulting in unnecessary spent of imported fuel and man-hours.

Since society does not reform itself, central government should impose a total ban on gifts, cash-envelopes, costly platters by non-relations at family-functions and festivals. It may be made compulsory to provide details of gifts given and received in Income-Tax returns.

In earlier time, system was devised for a noble cause of assisting non-affording ones to perform marriages of daughters. But with changing time, cash-envelopes and costly gifts have become a show of unholy status which in fact is a forced and compulsory burden especially for middle-income in a status-conscious society. All this is responsible for taking birth of girl-child in a family as bane rather than boon. Banning gifts will make people enjoy in such functions with happy mindset without realising it as a burden to attend such function.

Subhash Chandra Agrawal

Kudos to Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal couldn’t appear for the Class X exams few days back, as he was dismantling a hapless Kerala attack in the Vijay Hazare Trophy en route to his second List-A century. The 17-year-old went one step further, smashing a spectacular double century (203, 154b, 17×4, 12×6) in Mumbai’s 38-run victory over Jharkhand and becoming the youngest-ever to score a double hundred in List – A cricket. Well we are proud of you as you are a bright future of India team.

Arif Mahfooz

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)