Vidya Sinha was a great actress

The death of television and former Hindi film actress Vidya Sinha who charmed her audiences in the 70s and the 80s with her superb performances like Rajnigandha, Chhoti Si Baat and Inkaar, is a great loss to the Hindi film industry. Vidya Sinha was an accomplished actress known for her impeccable positive roles in Hindi cinema. She was the most talented actress in the industry, was beautiful, dignified and had a charming Rajnigandha smile on her face. She was my favourite actress and I loved the movies in which she acted in. May she find peace and joy in heaven and may God forgive her of her sins which she committed on this earth and may her soul rest in peace in heaven.

Jubel D’Cruz

Reforms necessary for polls to Delhi University Students Union

Process for elections for Delhi University Union (DUSU) has begun with elections to be held in the month of September. Reforms are necessary to DUSU polls. A simple practical approach to place groups fielding contestants for all the posts of DUSU in the beginning of ballot-papers in alphabetical order of name of the group will make the process simple by doing with unethical tricks to field candidates with identical names or to pre-fix A, AA etc to place names first in ballot-papers for confusing voters. DUSU polls should be conducted through EVMs equipped with VVPAT system.

DUSU polls in future should be made more realistic and with widest representation by making it compulsory for all colleges affiliated to Delhi University to get their students automatically enrolled as members of DUSU.

It was indeed shameful on part of poll-aspirants when once the then Justice GS Sistani of Delhi High court had to pull up student-leaders approaching Delhi High Court against rejection of their nomination-forms when learned judge advised them to go to nursery schools rather than approaching temple of justice, because these educated youth signed at places where those proposing and seconding their names had to sign.

Madhu Agrawal

Take action against those who joined BJP to save their corrupt deeds

Central government deserves all appreciation for a free run to government-agencies for swift action against corrupt deeds of former political rulers. It is hoped that government-agencies will soon expose their corrupt deeds so that even their patrons in opposition may move away from them.

But it is noteworthy that many from opposition including also those who used to be bitterly criticised by ruling BJP for corrupt and unethical practices, joined ruling BJP most probably out of fear of being probed by investigating agencies. BJP-ruled central government should also book these opportunist politicians. Such a step will give doubled-edged advantage to ruling BJP because of avoiding criticism of targeting only opposition leaders and secondly clean BJP from such undesired elements.

Such a step will never be disadvantageous for ruling BJP because such opportunist elements will never be liked by masses or their earlier political parties. Loyal BJP cadre will feel happy to be ensured that such opportunist elements having joined BJP will not dilute their chances for seeking BJP ticket to contest elections.

Subhash Chandra Agrawal

Ban on plastic is welcome

The recent move by the Railways and Parliament Complex to ban plastic is welcome. The move aimed at promoting plastic free office environment at government departments now comes as an of late move. Further it is very overwhelming that Railways will enforce single use plastic ban rule effective October 2 this year.

The Government agencies should now focus on relying on bio degradable materials and paper based products to be used in lieu of single use plastics. Efforts should be made to create necessary awareness to depend less on plastic based products to the end customers. The Government should now issue a mandate to all its agencies, apart from Railways and Parliament House, to give up use of plastics within its premises. Sectors which witness robust consumer interaction like food and beverages, tourism, healthcare, hospitality, travel, consumer durables etc. should immediately enforce ban on single use of plastic. Awareness related to avoid single use plastic is highly necessary amongst citizens through enforcement of bans and Government should set a high precedent implement the same to protect the environment.

Varun Dambal

