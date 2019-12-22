Dr Shriram Lagoo’s work will always be remembered

Dr Shriram Lagoo’s death on December 17, 2019, is a loss to the nation. His roles in Marathi plays such as ‘Natsamrat’ and ‘Himalayachi Savli’, and movies like ‘Pinjra’, made him popular. He was not only a versatile actor but also a dynamic director. With his death, we have lost a versatile personality.

I enjoyed watching his movies, both Marathi and Hindi. He will always be remembered by the people of my generation who grew up watching his movies.

Dr Lagoo acted in over 250 films, including Hindi and Marathi films, as well as Gujarati plays, and directed over 20 Marathi plays. His wife, Deepa Lagoo, is also a noted theatre, TV and film actress. Dr Lagoo also instituted the prestigious Tanveer Samman given to most promising stalwarts in the theatre industry of India in the memory of his late son, Tanveer Lagoo.

Some of his best performances in Hindi films were when he was pitted with Rajesh Khanna in films like Thodi Si Bewafai, Maqsad, Souten, Nasihat and Awam. His other best performances came in films like Devta, Des Pardes, Laawaris, Muqaddar ka Sikandar, Inkaar, Sajan Bina Suhagan, Kinara, Lootmaar, Sau Crore, Jyoti Bane Jwala, Neeyat, Nishana, Swayamar, Shriram Shrimati and Sadma. May his soul rest in peace.

Jubel D’Cruz

Form is temporary but class is permanent

Hitman Rohit Sharma is back among the runs and his innings are extraordinary when he gets going as India outplayed West Indies to level the series at Visakhapatnam. Rohit was the star performer in last year’s ODI World Cup in England but seemed to have lost his golden touch thereafter. But form can be temporary and class is permanent as Rohit hit a strokeful 159 to get back into the headlines. He was well supported by KL Rahul who too hit a ton which helped India post a formidable total on the board.

Kuldeep Yadav’s hat-trick and Shami’s lethal strikes top the order meant the Caribbeans where never in the hunt to win the game. Virat Kohli failed with the bat but Team India’s performance without the skippers contribution was noteworthy.

S.N. Kabra

NSDL should waive off speed-e registration charges

National Securities and Depositaries Limited (NSDL) as a custodian of investor interests has initiated several investor friendly steps to ensure fairness and transparency. An investor can open a free online account through NSDL’s IDeAS (Internet-based Demat Account Statement) portal to know the status of holdings of shares and other commodities but otherwise only held in demat form. A monthly consolidated statement through a unique CAS id is generated with consolidated list of shares and other commodities and is thus sent to an investor periodically through email.

It is given to understand that NSDL has initiated Speed-e services for the benefit of online DIS transfers to the investors and the facility is available through passwords and also smart card tokens with a nominal registration charge. An investor otherwise is mandated with Delivery Instruction Slip (DIS) book for physical mode transactions with the depositor participant. The benefit of availing seamless and hassle free eDIS slips through online transactions provides immense value to retail investors. Hence to encourage a paper free environment, promote a cashless ecosystem in securities market and to push for robust infusion of digital transactions, NSDL is thus requested to waive off Speed-e registration charges -to otherwise help retail investors transact through e-DIS slips online in a hassle free manner.

Varun Dambal

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)