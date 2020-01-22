Letters to the Editor: 22 January, 2020

2 Gas leak at resort claims eight lives

In a shocking tragedy eight Indian tourists from Kerala, including four children, died on Tuesday due to a possible gas leak from a room heater in their room at a resort in Daman in Makwanpur district of Nepal. They were part of a 17-member tourist group who had checked into Everest Panorama resort at Daman, a popular tourist destination in Nepal. According to the SP of District Police Office, Makwanpur the tourists turned on the gas heater in the room and later got suffocated due to some defect in the device leading to carbon monoxide leak resulting in death.

The group — travelling to Pokhara from Kerala — were returning home. On the way, they had stopped at Everest Panorama Resort in Daman. The guests on reaching their room turned on a gas heater to keep themselves warm. The room had poor ventilation as all the windows were shut in the winter night. Hotels and homes in places experiencing very cold weather use heaters to keep the temperature warm and the most common devices to heat the rooms are gas heaters.

Gas heaters that are not installed correctly or has become faulty over time can cause a carbon monoxide leak. Carbon monoxide poisoning occurs when the heat exchanger is cracked inside the heater. It is important to have gas heaters serviced regularly.

As Carbon monoxide is a colourless, odourless, tasteless gas it becomes difficult to detect for people who are not familiar with such occurrences. Prolonged exposure to carbon monoxide leads to severe health problems and most often results in death. To prevent this hazard hotels and homes should inspect and rectify such appliances regularly. Hi tech sensors and other devices should be installed to detect and warn the people if there is any leakage.

Hotels located in cold weather places should caution the visitors of such hazards and give instructions . Also tourists staying in hotels in cold places should be aware of such silent dangers.

M Pradyu