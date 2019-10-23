Low voter turnout in Mumbai

Despite consistent efforts by the Election Commission of India (ECI) the recently concluded assembly elections in Maharashtra yet again witnessed low voter turnout in Mumbai. The elections were scheduled after spectacular general assembly elections in the month of October and hence turned out to be a low-key affair.

There is now an urgent need to create an innovative strategy to draw voters to the polling booth especially in urban areas. Providing a holiday apart, ECI should involve in extensive voter awareness drive through consistent outreach programmes including through social media. As also the need to update and make available the voter list in a seamless and hassle free manner will only evoke interest amongst the voters to vote on any polling day.

ECI should also strengthen its Voter Awareness initiatives by providing necessary information related to polling booths much in advance. Hence there is also a need to look into logistical and security arrangements through a strategic and systematic manner otherwise to garner high voter turnout on a polling day. Smart queue management during the polling at polling booths will also thus ensure quicker franchise process and thus enable voters to turn up at the booth.

Varun Dambal

PM Modi fails to fulfill several promises

In India, every politician keeps making promises at the time of elections but do not fulfil them once they come to power. An example of it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has made several promises but not fulfilled any of them.

Jubel D’Cruz

Turmoil rocks Infosys

Infosys is the brainchild of Narayan Murthy and hitherto was considered as the most transparent corporate house of India. The turmoil which rocked Infosys stock on the bourses both in India & US comes as a shock. Whistleblower has targeted Infosys CEO & CFO for unethical practices which need to be investigated urgently. It could be an vested interest motive but shareholders including myself have been affected by dramatic single day fall in its stock price.

Infosys has asked top fraud investigating agency to look into the case & let us hope they come out with their report at the earliest. Also, Infosys CEO Salil Parekh mocking two directors on its board with communal remarks calling them ‘Madrasis‘ is demeaning & he needs to tender an apology. Ex-CEO & Infosys founder Nandan Nilekeni should be asked by the shareholders & govt to oversee various issues at Infosys so that the crisis can be doused without further damage!

S.N.Kabra

Too many milk-variants by Amul confuse consumers

Milk-giant Amul has added a new milk-variant under brand-name Buffalo in addition to earlier existing variants under brand-names Gold and Diamond. All these three variants are apart from cow-milk and several other low-fat variants. Apart from cow-milk, all other variants should therefore be processed from buffalo-milk, in case some of milk-brands are not made from milk-powder. Amul should print on its all milk-packs if milk is packed and processed after procuring natural milk, or some of these are made from milk-powder.

Now are three variants namely Gold, Buffalo and Diamond priced respectively at rupees 53, 55 and 57 per litre respectively with varying fat-contents increasing with price with newly added under brand-name Buffalo unnecessarily confusing consumers.

Even pricing-system of Amul is very confusing with Gold-brand milk priced at rupees 53 per litre, has printed Maximum-Retail-Price MRP at rupees 324. Evidently purchasing six one-litre packs will cost just rupees 318. Bigger six-litre economy-pack must cost below rupees 318. Interestingly while all other milk-packs are sold at printed MRP, this six-lire economy pack with printed MRP of rupees 324 is commonly available at just rupees 315. Amul has not cared to respond to advisory from Department of Animal Husbandry in this regard.

All milk-products should be compulsorily packed in either units of like 100, 200, 500 millilitres and thereafter in packs of 1, 2, 5, 10 litres etc rather than in non-metric irrational units like 180, 250. 400 or 450 millilitres or six litres.

Madhu Agrawal

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)