Winning ways

Team India learned the art of winning and the last over thriller was the right example for the team’s tenacity to win when the chips are down. It was a team work indeed in the end. Even though the team did not fair well batting first, skipper Virat Kohli and later on Kedar Jadhav picked up momentum to give respectability to Indian team’s total. Rahul, Shankar and Dhoni made useful contribution with the bat. When Afghanistan started batting a first wicket stand of 57 runs put them back on rails. The momentum was well and truly maintained by later order batsman. At 200 for seven there was high hope and the top scorer Mohammed Nabi (52) was at the crease. But he lost his cool in the third ball of Shami’s final fling and the rest was history. He became the 10th bowler to complete a hat-trick in the World Cup history and India finally pulled off a 11 runs win and remained unbeaten in the Championship. Kudos to Team India for maintaining the winning streak.

Nickhil Mani

When will there be ‘Jan ki Baat’?

There was a little hope that Narendra Modi, on taking charge as PM, would take important steps for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and would prove faith showed by 100 crores Hindus by voting for him, as right decision. However by expressing wish to win over minority population, Modi has disappointed all by making various declarations one after another, in their favour. People have therefore, started feeling that Modi has still not come out of election campaigning mode even though elections are over. Everyone feels that Modi has always been better in his dedication towards nation, his urge for development of this country and his clean character. However, Modi should take care that majority population of Hindus of this country are looking at him with hopes, would not be disappointed. Declaration of facilities for minority and only paying visit to temple, for Hindus is not acceptable equation. Ordinary citizens of this country feel that Modi should pass an Ordinance and solve legal complications related to construction of Ram-Mandir; but Modi is not ready to talk about the same. In fact, popularity of Modi would go up if he tried to know what people want (Jan ki baat) along with talking about his own wish (mann ki baat).

Naresh Gharat

Plastic ban not working

BMC’s claim of ‘successful ban’ on plastic seems misplaced. Even tea in Mumbai is packed in plastic by roadside tea stalls apart from banned plastics bags used across all segments daily. Cigarette packets come with warnings that their consumption is injurious to health but those addicted still smoke even though it causes cancer. Warnings and fines won’t ever work in a nation where even the highly educated are indifferent to government regulations.

The government should not be penny wise and pound foolish. What is preventing them to stop plastic manufacture or for that matter cigarettes. Also charge Rs.100 for a single cigarette or a bag of plastic to discourage people from its use as a mere 10-15 rupees won’t work. Also, education than fines is the need of the hour. Make people aware of the consequences both on the environment and health to discourage its use.

S.N. Kabra

No logic in opposing simultaneous election

It refers to Prime Minister calling all-party meeting to discuss much-needed aspect of simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha and all state-assemblies. There is absolutely no logic in opposing the idea which will not only save huge money for public-exchequer and political parties, but also will avoid interruption in routine work due to frequently applied conduct-codes and diversion of public-attention from normal work. It is significant that such simultaneous elections were there till the year 1967 without any opposition.

The big question is how simultaneous elections once started can be ensured permanently in case of hung assemblies and unstable governments. This can be well avoided by holding simultaneous elections of Chief Minister (or Prime Minister), Speaker and Deputy Speaker by secret and compulsory elections through EVMs equipped with VVPAT on nominations signed by at least 34-per cent members with abstaining members losing right to vote in the House though retaining its membership. Such elected incumbents may be removed only through same process but with compulsion to name alternate leader in the same motion.

Other simple but necessary poll-reforms of not allowing contesting from more than one constituency or for both Lok Sabha and state assembly, resigning from membership of the other House before filing nomination for the other and auto-cancellation of membership of Lok Sabha on taking oath as minister in the state and vice-versa should also be implemented.

Madhu Agrawal

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)