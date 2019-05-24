Kudos to PM Modi for electoral victory

The verdict is loud and clear as Modiji is people’s choice for Prime Minister for yet another term. NDA retaining power was expected but the margin of victory stunned us all. There was no Modi wave this time around but the margin of victory surpassed the 2014 verdict which is a clear indication of PM Modi’s not just popularity but his capabilities as a global leader. BJP itself on its own won more than half the parliamentary seats which mean it doesn’t have to follow instructions from its allies which is positive for nation’s progress and development.

Congratulations to our Prime Minister and hope his second term is fruitful to our country when it comes to economic development. Opposition including the Congress has been decimated and they should accept defeat with grace. EVM controversy was unwarranted and has been buried with the weight of the verdict and died a natural death. With elections over and a strong verdict in public domain, we should now all move forward and concentrate on nation-building and things affecting our country!

S.N. Kabra

Re-defining patriotism and terrorism

It refers to Sadhvi Pragya Thakur forced to seek apology by her own party BJP for calling Nathuram Godse (the assassinate of MK Gandhi) a patriot.

But those criticising Sadhvi Pragya Thakur overlooked the fact that Mahatma Gandhi called Abdul Rashid, the killer of Swamy Shraddhand, as his brother stating that he did not consider Abdul Rashid guilty of murder rather blaming Swamy Shraddhanand allegedly for his purging the atmosphere of mutual hatred and calumny.

If MK Gandhi can justify the killing of social-reformer Swamy Shraddhanand who was only non-Hindu to be given the opportunity to address the gathering at Jama Masjid of Delhi, then it is unjustified to snatch right of freedom of expression and speech from Sadhvi Pragya Thakur.

It has become a political fashion cutting across party-lines to glorify a person like a political god, forgetting that India actually got freedom because of strong base created by martyrdom of great martyrs like Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev, Lala Lajpat Rai, Ashfaqualla Khan etc making British rulers in India leave the country out of fear of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and his Azad Hind Fauj. .

Subhash Chandra Agrawal

Rising debt makes mother-daughter commit suicide

It refers to shocking news about mother-daughter committing suicide last week in a suburb of Thiruvananthapuram for not being able to repay home-loan. This loan-system is in sharp contradiction of ancient India culture which suggested ‘Save something out of which you earn for difficult times and future needs.’ Now the liberal economy has made people acting in reverse direction by taking an easy loan with excessive luring done by Banks and Non-Banking-Financial-Companies NBFCs through unending mobile-calls through call-centres.

The central government should impose a total ban on telephonic-calls by banks and NBFCs luring potential buyers of loans. These banks and NBFCs torture loan-takers in every manner psychologically and both civil and criminal cases filed in contradiction to normal procedures. NBFCs must not be financed by at least public-sector banks. Unsecured loans should be totally banned with maximum interest on credit cards either for default or for part payment restricted to 18-per cent per annum rather than abnormally high up to 48-per cent presently.

Loan-waiver schemes or One-Time-Settlement OTS facility should be there for all existing loans given by Banks and NBFCs so that already trapped loan-takers may come out from these torturing loan-providers. If farmers can be provided such schemes, then it has become a necessity for at least mute section of middle-income society which is the worst sufferer of loans.

Madhu Agrawal

India needs a secular govt

With the BJP winning the elections this time too, India doesn’t need a Prime Minister like Narendra Modi to rule the country. What India needs is a government who is secular in its thinking and who cares for the common man.

Jubel D’Cruz

Maha success

Both Sena-BJP needs to work for the welfare of the people in their success and repose the faith the voters gave them in the 2019 elections. It is indeed a significant win for Saffron parties. The parliamentary election in 2019 had a pressure cooker situation for all political parties. Despite setbacks Modi’s leadership has come out trumps. But it is too early to predict what will happen in the year 2024. Maharashtra success in general and the win at the national level, in particular, gave the ruling BJP and NDA a headway start to work in union rather than showing differences all the time.

Nickhil Mani

