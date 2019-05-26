Rahul Gandhi’s pre-scripted resignation drama

It refers to post-poll meeting of Congress Working Committee CWC held in New Delhi where happenings were on expected lines that Rahul Gandhi owning responsibility of big poll-defeat would offer to resign to be subsequently rejected by CWC.

It was despite the fact that Rahul Gandhi himself admitted his big fault by succumbing to pressures of its three senior leaders Ashok Gehlot, Kamalnath and P Chidambaram by giving their sons party-tickets. It is noteworthy that out of very few Congress-wins in north India, son of Kamal Nath was able to win. At the same time, Rahul Gandhi overlooked his own case that he himself as Congress President was product of dynastic party-tradition.

Congress has history that its most successful Prime Minister was P V Narsimha Rao who was perhaps the only rare example to run a minority government for full five-year term but was insulted after his death by not allowing his dead body to enter Congress headquarters. Everyone knows that Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee despite being the most capable prime ministerial candidate, was not crowned on the post because party-owner Nehru-Gandhi family did not trust him to be a loyal to the great political family of India. Even Sardar Patel who was not given due respect by his own party, was honoured adequately by BJP.

Subhash Chandra Agrawal

The govt should start delivering now

As the nation has now given a clear mandate to BJP ruled NDA alliance, it is high time now that this majority party in power puts the country’s focus quickly back on track. The governance and development issues which had taken a back seat for over two months, owing to enforcement of Model Code of Conduct, now needs an immediate attention. The pomp and glory of election victory should immediately subside by giving due importance to further necessary steps to quickly form the new incumbent government.

The steps related to form the new government i.e. mammoth cabinet formation, ministries berth allocation, appointment of key officers to various ministries to spearhead the functioning of various departments and also to fast-track various on-going development programmes/ welfare schemes should be accorded on priority. The nation now has no time to patiently wait for victory speeches, ceremonies and celebrations to get over. A delay in formation of the new government, if it is still under jubilation, may further jeopardize a common voter’s morale on the ground who otherwise expects a speedy day-to-day functioning of the government machinery.(i.e. post elections).

The incumbent government should now set an example of moving to business as usual quickly, which is now an easy task to NDA upon its second successive win. Many core issues now need an immediate attention including working out a strategy on oil import with Iran and sanctions imposed by US, clarifying the stand on distorted unemployment data, impeding agrarian crisis and much more. The much expected quicker government formation move may perhaps lead to get all the newly elected political representatives of Lok Sabha up and running without much delay and ensure that the nation too leaps back to normalcy in a quick succession.

Varun Dambal

Better living against all odds

The general elections are over and the newly elected members mostly new comers are gearing up for a fresh innings as member of parliament. Mumbai is the commercial capital and hence the expectations of the people are too many. Mumbaikars are enthusiastic and it is a matter of concern for them to get best transport system with less commuting problems. The local train movements are creating chaos and confusion and the people need better facilities in their daily travel. The coastal road proposal is taking shape and it should touch the corridors of the main city for an easy commute system. The traffic snarls in important pockets needs to be given a free ride with flyovers, under passes and freeways. The population is increasing and it is high time the facilities should also be updated accordingly. Cleanliness is next to godliness and the Mumbaikars need good civic amenities to avoid Cholera, Dengue and Malaria. Again, monsoon season is fast approaching and desliting work is to be done on war footing to avoid water logging in focal points. Hospitals in Mumbai need to have sufficient beds and medicines to face any situation at a short notice. In all we expect best facilities under the new rule and having elected all members from one party it is up to the representatives to work in unison to make the city more amenable to all the basic facilities and to give a face lift for a better living against all odds.

M.R. Jayanthi

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)