Remembering Bhagat Singh

Shahid Bhagat Singh was born in a Sikh Jat family in Khatkar Kalan, Punjab on September 28, 1907. His father Kishan Singh, grandfather Arjan Singh, and uncle Ajit Singh were actively involved in the struggle for India’s Independence. His family members inspired him immensely and the feeling of patriotism was instilled in him from the very beginning. It seemed like the quality ran in his blood.

Bhagat Singh was known to be one of the most influential revolutionary socialists. It was two of his acts of violence against the British government and his consequent execution that made him a household name.

He was just 23 years old when he was put to death by the British government who ruled India during those days. His heroic acts inspire the youth even today.

Jubel D’Cruz

Report on implementation of Supreme Court order to remove encroachments

Supreme Court has sought compliance-report on implementation of its order regarding freeing roads and footpaths in Delhi from encroachments by 04.10.2019. But a visit to areas surrounding Chandni Chowk like Bhagirath Palace, Esplanade road and Dr HC Sen Road reveals that no steps have been taken at all to clear roads and footpaths from these areas. Past experience is that in case encroachments from these areas are removed under some emergency-orders, prior intimation is given to encroachers by corrupt authorities to keep footpaths and roads clear for some particular day of inspection, to be encroached on the following day. Supreme Court should appoint a special task-force to ensure vigil on roads and footpaths of areas surrounding Chandni Chowk which is undergoing a total overhaul to be converted as a tourist-attraction.

Corruption is so much there in these areas that in case of major unauthorised constructions where complete building is erected after total erasing of earlier structure, a cosmetic demolition is done in case of complaint is made by only removing some bricks but not at all touching the basic structure. Thereafter setting is done with the complainant and a new unauthorised commercial building is erected supersonically in a matter of few days with easy stay-orders from courts arranged against demolition.

Subhash Chandra Agrawal

Auto-filling of PAN-details be incorporated on web-portal for payment of Income Tax

Income Tax Department should incorporate provision of auto-filling of complete details of thee assessee just on putting only PAN-number on the web-portal designed for on-line payment of Income Tax, like system exists on GST-website. Such a provision is of utmost necessity to avoid filling of wrong PAN-number by mistake where the assessee will then be able to check rest of the details being subsequently wrong-filled too. Such a provision will be in line with welcome feature going to be added where auto-filled Income Tax returns are going to be introduced.

Income Tax Department can further simplify the system by merging TAN-number with PAN (Permanent account Number) where PAN holders file quarterly TDS statement for deposit of Tax-Deposited-at-Source through PAN-numbers abolishing altogether concept of TAN-number. Filing of such quarterly TDS statements (if applicable for some quarter) may be a part of Income Tax Return and audit-reports if applicable.

Madhu Agrawal

