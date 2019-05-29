History distorted and re-written in Rajasthan textbooks

It refers to shocking news about Congress-government in Rajasthan confusing school-children by brain-washing their minds through its pseudo-secular decision to remove Veer from the name of Veer Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in school text-books.

It seems being Hindu is a sin in the regime of pseudo-secular parties including Congress. Veer was removed from the name of Veer Savarkar perhaps only because he also once led Hindu Mahasabha after being released from jails during the British regime in India. It is the same Congress which wrongly pre-fixed monarchy-suffixes Shreemant and Rajmata in roads named in New Delhi after its leader Madhavrao Scindia and his mother Vijaya Raje Scindia.

Nobody can forget a capsule with totally distorted history submerged in the earth before Red Fort in Delhi during emergency-era of 1975-77 by the then Congress-regime at the centre, which was taken out by successive regime when the party was rooted out of power in the year 1977.

Congress government in Rajasthan must not play with history and should undo the wrong done by re-inserting Veer in name of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar by taking action against those who made such a blunder. Congress must not forget that time has changed making its top leaders visiting temples during on-going poll-campaign for Lok Sabha.

Subhash Chandra Agrawal

Wishing Arun Jaitley speedy recovery

Arun Jaitley is unwell which is the reason why he did not contest elections and not visible in poll campaigning. He is the brainchild of Modi’s strategist planning team and we wish him a speedy recovery and good health. Arun Jaitley has been suffering from medical issues of late and Piyush Goyal had to replace him in his absence even for the interim budget. Jaitley deserves a well-earned break as health is the real wealth in life.

He should perform the role of a ‘mentor’ in Modi’s new government and should retire from active day to day politics. An economist like a young Rathin Roy who has been quite vociferous with deep knowledge about the structural problems faced by our country and who is also the member of PMEAC should replace him as the next Finance Minister of our country. With the Indian economy in the doldrums, we need an economist than a politician to be the next Finance Minister of the country!

S.N. Kabra

Congress-NCP bastion falls

The 17th Lok Sabha elections saw the NCP-Congress bastion falling down miserably as BJP swept parliamentary elections in northern and western India this time. The revival of NCP-Congress coalition is running out of ideas and we saw them losing their seats miserably and that too with a huge margin of defeat. The fate of Congress-NCP in the state is bleak and its fortunes in the assembly election are not rousing as such at the present moment.

C.K.S. Ramani

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)

