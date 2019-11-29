BJP leader blames EVMs for West Bengal by-polls defeat

It refers to results of recently held by-polls where TMC won all the three seats in West Bengal state-assembly defeating BJP. Even BJP retained one assembly-seat for Uttarakhand state-assembly by a narrow margin of just 3267 votes. It is surprising that BJP which always criticised opposition for blaming EVMs for defeat of opposition, is now itself blaming EVMs for the results which did not go well with BJP.

Ruling BJP marching ahead with its nationalist agenda, should also concentrate simultaneously on other issues which are affecting day-to-day lives of commoners. At the same time, other national agenda like having a Uniform Civil Code and population-policy apart from massive and consolidated poll-reforms should also be continued.

Madhu Agrawal

Lesson for BJP

Inspite of pulling out all the stops BJP could not succeed in Maharashtra government formation. It makes clear that no party can claim a permanent place in the states. Unemployment problem is burning issue in every states and there are many other problems too including farmer issues. I think that the government’s failure to curb this problem has reflected on the BJP’s reduced numbers in the state. And this has given an impetus to parties to break from the NDA fold. The BJP, therefore, should take a lesson from it, and must pay attention to the main purpose and perform a thankless task for the people regardless of all things that are not strictly needed.

Seraj Ali

Bill to ban e-cigarettes

Lok Sabha passed a bill which seeks to ban electronic cigarette. First-time violators will face a jail term of up to one year and a fine of Rs 1 lakh. For subsequent offences, a jail term of up to three years or a fine of Rs 5 lakh, or both, will be imposed, according to the ordinance. The storage of e-cigarettes shall also be punishable with imprisonment of up to six months or a fine of up to Rs 50,000, or both. Really it’s a welcome decision, because such a measure was necessary to protect the youth from a new intoxication being promoted by companies as a new “fashion”

Amjadullah Abuzar

Odisha emerges as top investment destination

It’s good news that Odisha has now emerged as the top investment destination among states, reportedly attracting 18% of all investments nationally during April-September, is remarkable. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is serving his fifth continuous term. Good politics can lead to good economics, too, it would appear. Odisha has been able leverage its resources and locational advantages to coagulate funds on the ground, with transparency and increased efficiency. Other investment-laggard states can well traverse the growth path, provided they build effective partnerships with all stakeholders. It’s a wonderful development in Odisha. And its credit goes to the chief minister and residents of the state.

Mohammad

Another setback for BJP

The ruling BJP faced another setback, going in to the December 5 bypolls, with former MLA Raju Kage announcing his decision to join the Congress. I think Kage is upset over the BJP backing disqualified Congress legislator Shrimanth Patil from Kagwad constituency. Kage’s exit will have little impact on the BJP’s prospects in the bypolls. The BJP will win 12 out of the 15 seats.

MS Tarique

