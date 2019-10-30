BJP should take lesson from election results

It refers to election-results for assembly-elections of Haryana and Maharashtra where all opinion-polls forecasting absolute majority for BJP at its own were proved to be wrong. Congress could drastically revive its existence in Indian politics despite dynastic rule in the party and big scams had almost finished the party in most parts of the country. Now BJP will have to dance to tune of Shiv Sena in Maharashtra and Jannayak Janta Party in Haryana for forming state-governments.

Undoubtedly ruling BJP-government had done remarkably well for nationalism and Kashmir issue which had rewarded the party in 2019-elections to Lok Sabha. Another big achievement is likely in near future when all probabilities hint at most-desired construction of grand Ram Temple at birth-place of Lord Ram in Ayodhya.

But economic policies have caused unrest amongst people causing low voter-turnout and increasing vote-share of NOTA because there is practically no big challenge from opposition. Some non-political financial-expert of BJP-ideology may be entrusted as Union Finance Minister by giving him free hand for drastical and radical change in fiscal-system and tax-structure (both direct and indirect) to prevent revival of opportunist opposition. Post of Deputy Prime Minister can also be created to look after internal issues to share extra-ordinary responsibilities and work-load of Prime Minister who may concentrate even more vigorously on international issues and defence-matters to restore ancient glory of India as a world-leader.

Subhash Chandra Agrawal

Sena eyeing CM’s post

Dream of a Chief Ministers post after winning just 56 seats is wishful thinking by Shiv Sena. Politics can be dirty as well as unpredictable and Shiv Sena can still have their man as CM but such an alliance would be too good to last and such government would be a disaster for the State. Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena ‘Khichadi’ if ever it materialises will be against the verdict of the people and I don’t think such government would last for more than a year.

Sharad Pawar who is a seasoned politician and also a respected national leader should refrain fron ‘Jod-Tod’ (Opportunistic) politics. He should respect the verdict of the people and his party should act as a responsible opposition to keep a watch on the state government’s policies than trying to be King Maker and destabilising state politics!

S.N. Kabra

Assam government’s two-child norm should be extended for entire country

Assam government has rightly decided to ban government-jobs for those having third child from the year 2021, thus joining states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Karnataka and Odisha. But such welcome feature with even more steps should be for complete country wherein a ban on contesting elections for Parliament and state-legislatures may also be imposed. Any such decision at central level will auto-provide many other advantages also mainly fast changing demography in the country where a particular religious group is fast increasing percentage-share in population.

Also government-facilities including all types of subsidies like on LPG and ration, reservation-benefits, should be abolished on having a third child in the family. It should be mandatory for every hospital, private or government, to compulsorily sterilize the woman on birth of third child, where husband or wife have more than three children. It is also time to follow other Islamic countries where only one wife may be permissible for a man. Central government should intervene to support PIL at Supreme Court filed by an BJP supporter advocate seeking urgent steps to check serious problem of population-explosion. Later even voting-rights may be snatched from people having more than two-children.

Madhu Agrawal

Action speaks louder than words

Kudos to All India Majlis Ittehadul Muslimeen and party workers on its memorable victory in Bihar and Maharashtra Assembly Election. No doubt it was not a piece of cake for a small party to get victory in the localities which were considered as the stronghold of big parties like Congress in Bihar and Shiv Sena in Maharashtra. It means AIMIM and it’s workers worked hard with positive strategies for winning trust of people; but at the same it is big responsibility on the shoulder of AIMIM to keep people’s trusts by working for the welfare of people keeping all promises which are said publicly irrespective of any difference because action speaks louder than words.

Md Azim

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)