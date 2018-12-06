Equality should prevail

In the Vedic times, women were given lots of respect and honour in the society. They were equally given opportunities like men to develop socially, intellectually, and morally. They were completely free to choose their own path in life and select their own life partner. They were given complete education before marriage, as well as military training for their own safety. But today, women are not even allowed to enter certain temples and mosques to pray. They are molested, raped and treated like sex objects so that men may satisfy their lusts. Isn’t it sad? When God created Eve in the Garden of Eden, He treated her with dignity. He did not create Eve so that Adam may satisfy his lust and men should realise this.

– Jubel D’Cruz

Vajpayee’s govt bungalow to be surrendered

It is welcomed that foster daughter of Atal Bihari Vajpayee is not only going to surrender government-bungalow allotted to a former Prime minister, but even not willing to have entitled security-cover just as status-symbol. Otherwise there have been instances when goods of family members of former entitles of government-bungalows had to be thrown out because of their not being vacated after deaths of entitled ones including even a former President of India.

It is time to undo a wrong-doing done by restoring the original government-bungalow number 8 Krishna Menon Marg in New Delhi rather than 6-A done because of superstitions of late Atal Bihari Vajpayee bypassing all rules and norms.

– Madhu Agrawal

Horrible defeat for Mumbai

Mumbai Ranji Trophy side was made ordinary by the clinical approach of Gujarat as the latter achieved a 9 wicket victory over the 41 time Ranji Champion. The grassy wicket at Wankhede was not for the likings of the home side as the wickets fell repeatedly to pace bowling. The famed batting line-up of Mumbai did not click in a crucial game and the Kulkarni led side remain at 13th place in a cluster of 18 teams so far. Mumbai side did not have a reputed spin bowler in its ranks and the pace bowling attack failed to contain Gujarat batsmen in the second innings. The promising left-arm seamer R. Dias went wicketless in the second venture. Except for a good show by Shubam Dubey, there is nothing to write home about the listless show in their own backyard.

– Anandambal Subbu

Wishing Nick-Priyanka marital bliss!

Desi girl Priyanka Chopra finally finds her soul mate in the form of firangi singer US citizen Nick Joans & congratulations to the made for each other couple for an new innings of togetherness. Famous singer Nick will now have to dance to the tune of dance sensation Priyanka & hope they make a beautiful music out of their life. Good to learn that Indian actresses believe in the institution of marriage in today’s world of live in relationships.

Nick may be a decade younger than Priyanka when it comes to age but successful marriages are made in heaven & maturity has got nothing to do with years on earth. Nick-Priyanka make a happy couple & wishing them happiness as well as joy in a partnership that promises to go the distance!

– S. N. Kabra

Siddhu’s ‘Pakistani’ hug

The Punjab state minister Navjot Singh Siddhu should now hug again to the Pakistani army chief general Bajwa and advise him to stop all his anti-India activities like violating the cease-fire treaty as well as provoking unwarranted cross-border terrorism immediately. He should also advise the Pakistani PM Imran Khan not to try for the ‘freedom’ of Kashmir anymore, but general Bajwa and Imran Khan ought to concentrate on all-round development and growth of Pakistan and its youth. Both these gentlemen must learn lots of lessons from India’s visionary PM Narendra Modi and work hard and sincerely for Pakistan’s development and growth. Harmonious and peaceful co-existence with India will boost up Pakistan’s economic growth, which is zero at present. ISI’s misguidance won’t help Pakistan and crores of its people in any way whatsoever.

– Hansraj Bhat