Triple talaq

Muslim society should look into these customs and take initiatives to modify them. As education increases, such malpractice shall evaporate. A lot of Muslims live in our area and they are quite progressive.

– Mahendra Singh

Complicated circular of Department of Revenue about TDS on GST

It refers to the circular-number 65-39-2018-DOR dated September 14,2018, by the Department of Revenue, Government of India which has created unnecessary complications for account-departments of central ministries and others concerned wherein it is directed that on any payment made towards bills with GST, there will be two rates of Tax-Deducted-At-Source TDS, one on basic payment without TDS generally at a rate of 10 per cent, and second at rate of 2-percent on amount of GST.

Such a dual rate of TDS on a single payment creates unnecessary confusion and complication for all concerned without any appreciable relief to the payee. Best is to have a single rate of TDS on total payment inclusive of GST for simplicity in accounting.

Income Tax provisions should be further simplified by abolishing separate number for those deducting tax at source. There should be only one Permanent Account Number PAN, which may also be the basis for deducting tax at source.

– Madhu Agrawal

Request to the Finance Minister

There is the news that the banks will start to recover charges for their chequebooks as well as the usage of the ATM (debit) cards from their customers, but this is a shocking news for the senior citizens. In India, there is hardly 5 to 10 per cent of the total population of senior citizens and the majority of them earn nothing. On one hand, there is the pro-people Jan Dhan Yojana and on the other hand, there is the aforesaid shocking news. Nearly 65% of the population is of the young generation. Under such circumstances, all the senior citizens above the age of 60 years should be completely exempted from all kinds of bank charges and taxes with immediate effect under the President’s ordinance. The Central Finance Minister is requested to do the needful in this matter on war-footing.

– Hansraj Bhat

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)