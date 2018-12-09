Beauty below flyover

The flyover that became a garden is a landmark and may tempt other states to look for such an arrangement down below the flyovers to keep it clean and away from the hands of encroachers and at the same time enjoy the green surroundings in the best way possible. Matunga residents transformed the space under a flyover into a breath-taking garden, Mumbai’s first such initiative, and gave the headway start. Now, we have seen a facelift in 11 places across the city and 15 gardens similar to the one under Matunga flyover. Apart from this, 11 vertical gardens are proposed to beautify the city. In all, there will 22 gardens below flyovers and under skywalks and that is good news for Mumbaikars. The greenery and the beautifully coloured flowers will make it a heaven on earth and this idea really sound remarkable.

– Chandrasekherapuram Maniam

Serious cases of Swine Flu on the decrease

The outburst of H1N1 is on the decrease and the BMC did well with the number of cases coming down considerably. The number of Swine flu cases is on the decline this year and it is time thanks to the efforts of BMC. The Corporation has attended the cases on war footing and the report by the BMC is a clear indication. The Government machinery acts on the symptoms and that is the reason for the gradual improvement. Swine Flu is decreasing and it is creditable. Since swine flu is spreading drastically in non-slum areas, the position was alarming and BMC did a yeomen service to the society. The health department should be appreciated for the timely action. The civic authorities are overseeing foaming on regular basis and the volunteers are maintaining a record and making a marking on the day it was done. This year the number of cases of Swine Flu has reduced and the Health Department has addressed the problem on a priority basis.

– CK Ramani

Inoperative and matured accounts in post-offices

There is huge unclaimed money lying deposited in post-offices with even many account-holders and depositors died without having informed their legal heirs. There are always chances of frauds (like in banks) that some mischievous persons in connivance with certain postal-employees may try to grab such unknown deposits. Department of Posts should send letters by registered post in name of such account-holders and depositors not having operated their accounts and claimed for maturity-amounts of deposits in last say three years giving them a reasonable period of say three months to either renew their accounts or deposits. Otherwise, all such unclaimed money may be freezed in some fixed account, which may be allowed to be withdrawn only after careful verification. Details of all such accounts then should be made public also so that legal heirs may be able to claim but only after a vigorous scrutiny-procedure. Even return of mailing envelope will let legal heirs sense about such unclaimed deposit in case of deceased account-holders and depositors.

– Subhash Chandra Agrawal

Complicated circular of Department of Revenue

It refers to circular-number 65-39-2018-DOR dated September 14, 2018 by Department of Revenue, Government of India which has created unnecessary complications for account-departments of central ministries and others concerned wherein it is directed that on any payment made towards bills with GST, there will be two rates of Tax-Deducted-At-Source TDS, one on basic payment without TDS generally at rate of 10-percent, and second at rate of 2-percent on amount of GST.

Such dual rate of TDS on a single payment creates unnecessary confusion and complication for all concerned without any appreciable relief to the payee. Best is to have single rate of TDS on total payment inclusive of GST for simplicity in accounting. Income Tax provisions should be further simplified by abolishing separate number for those deducting tax at source. There should be only one Permanent Account Number PAN, which may also be basis for deducting tax at source.

– Madhu Agrawal

Indian hockey team displays glimpses of World Champions

India showed glimpses of World Champions as they drub Canada 5-1 to earn a direct entry into the quarter-finals of World Cup Hockey being held in our country. Indian hockey has been on the slide over the years and this is a great opportunity to turn tables to prove that we are still a force to reckon with in world hockey. We have the talent but the encouragement is missing. There is hardly any money in hockey which is the reason why youngsters with sporting talent prefer cricket to hockey.

India is now just a couple of wins away to make it to the finals. Even finishing in the top 4 would be creditable and winning the cup would be an icing on the cake. The government, along with the sports federation should pump in money to encourage not just hockey but sports like Boxing, Wrestling, Gymnastics etc. where we have the talent to be the best but lack of encouragement and infrastructure adversely affects our performances at the international competitions. Wishing our hockey team the very best to win the ongoing World Cup which would be a proud moment for us Indians.

– SN Kabra

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)