SC’s tight slap

The Hon’ble Supreme Court’s verdict about the French-made Rafael, the world’s best fighter planes, is an extremely tight slap on the unpatriotic Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s face, who is more interested always in playing dirty politics in each and every matter than the paramount national security. And now, as usual, even after the Supreme Court’s crystal clear verdict, he has continued to play further by asking for a probe by the Joint Parliamentary Committee. This so-called ‘Indian National’ Congress’s President Rahul Gandhi has substantially lost all his prestige all across the world in the past 4.5 years. ‘He’ has won three state assemblies in the latest state elections purely by fluke, but has lost Mizoram and Telangana assemblies extremely shamefully and very badly.

– Hansraj Bhat

Coalition governments of Congress groups in three states

It refers to the extraordinary time taken by Congress high-command in selecting the three Chief Ministers for the states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh where the party has won in recently held elections, with reports of Rajasthan having 15 ministers each from rival groups of Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot. Even for Chhattisgarh, media reports indicate that formula is evolved to have two different Chief Ministers for half-term each. It looks like that the Congress-won states have a sort of compromised coalition governments, rather than governments with a single-party rule.

It is significant that party leaders look at their young party President with little experience as the future Prime Minister of the nation while arguments in selecting Ashok Gehlot and Kamal Nath as Chief Ministers of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh against rivals Sachin Pilot and Jyotiraditya Scindia was that the selection was done on basis of experience. This is a contradictory theory of Congress party in selecting Prime Minister and Chief Ministers.

Congress is not the only party to face such evils of strong party-groupism. Best is to select the Chief Ministers by secret and compulsory votes of all MLAs through EVMs on nominations signed by at least 34 per cent MLAs. Members not participating in such election may lose their voting right in assembly though retaining membership. Then the largest party or alliance will be compelled to field a candidate which may have acceptance even in opposition camp. Such an elected Chief Minister may only be removed by the same process but with compulsion to name alternate leader in the same motion, thus ruling out every possibility of a hung assembly and unstable government.

– Madhu Agrawal

Department of Consumer Affairs is Department of Corrupt Affairs

My complaint dated November 1, 2018, against non-supply of desired pre-booked meal in GoAir flight-number 145 from Delhi to Ranchi with seat-number 6A and PNR-number DE164B on October 29, 2018, reached the Department of Consumer Affairs when a lady calling from telephone number 23761699 of the Department on December 12, 2018, at 10.55 am for more than 12 minutes (voice-recording is with me) strongly advocated for GoAir that the airliner did so according to rules framed by GoAir, and I must have been aware of such anti-consumer rules of GoAir before pre-booking the meal. She further asked me to approach Consumer Court in case I wished to challenge GoAir rules. If consumers are to approach Consumer Courts for such petty matters and anti-public rules, then there is absolutely no logic in wasting public money on running ‘Jago Grahak Jago Seva’ by the Department, and better is to abolish the Union Consumer Ministry itself.

High-level corruption in Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs is evident from the fact that instead of strictly banning the malpractice of levying service-charge by hotels and restaurants, it instead advises consumers to resist such anti-consumer practice while enjoying food, overlooking the fact that consumers visit restaurants for relaxation and not for fighting.

– Subhash Chandra Agrawal

The Lotus flower has faded

The lotus flower has faded and the hand that has rocked the cradle will soon be able to rule the nation in 2019. The BJP was over-confident of winning in the Hindi speaking belt of India. They lost because of Modi’s empty promises. This is an eye-opener for our Prime Minister. According to Modi, cows are more important than human beings who are lynched, raped and murdered every day. Modi has only two jobs —travelling abroad and criticising the Nehru-Gandhi family. He is least concerned about the people of India. His foreign tours are the most important. He is the only Indian Prime Minister to have spent crores of rupees on his foreign tours in the last four and a half years.

– Jubel D’Cruz

Too early and foolish to write PM Modi’s political obituary!

3-0 win for the Congress and a 0-5 drubbing for the BJP has completely overturned the political sentiments in our country before the Parliamentary elections in May. However, it is foolish to write the political obituary of PM Modi and his party as winning and losing are parts and parcels of politics as in any other sports. Winning elections means more responsibility and accountability and Congress, as well as their allies, will have to prove their credentials in the months to come. The losing side will have to work extra hard to capitalise every opportunity wherever their opponents err. It is a boon in disguise for PM Modi and the seasoned politician has it in him to overturn the current sentiment in 2019. The current results benefit the citizens as they have proved that their votes count and governments will be thrown out if they don’t work in national interest. India is the largest democracy in the world and voters have become smarter and educated to fight for their rights!

– SN Kabra

Unacceptable appointment of Shaktikanta Das

The economic system in India is facing great and irreparable challenges and many ultra-absurd and illogical decisions are being taken about RBI by the government in less than no time which are unacceptable and unreasonable in the viewpoint of big dignitaries and clear-sighted economists. One of them is the appointment of Shaktikanta Das, the former Economic Affairs Secretary as the Governor of RBI who is not an expert in economics even who has no PhD degree. It is a visible blot-day in the history of the economic system in India, because the RBI governor should be such a person who has a trustworthy economic stature and image upon which markets can depend and as far as the newly elected RBI governor is concerned, he is listless in economy.

That is why the BJP leader Mr. Swaminarayan Swamiji also does not agree in this matter as he rejected him by saying that “He is a corrupt person and it was quite possible for government to request Urjit Patel to bother one month more. I don’t know why the government is in too much hurry to find an alternative of ex-Governor.”

So, the government should take this issue seriously because it is not just a national matter, rather, it relates to the globe, otherwise, India will lose its economic trust and confidence across the globe.

– A Zafar

(The views expressed by the authors in the article are his/her own.)