Human Chain to show support for Pulwama attack

As the entire nation mourns the loss of lives of our brave hearts, the young students of Kohinoor International School and Kohinoor Business School paid homage to our martyrs and expressed solidarity with guardians of our nation by forming a human chain and pledging their support against such horrific acts of terror.

Over 1,500 students between the age group of 6 years and 22 years formed a human chain on February 18, 2019, outside the KET Campus which occupied the entire stretch of Kirol road. They expressed their feelings through posters and banners extending their heartfelt condolences to the families of soldiers who lost their lives in this dastardly act of cowardice.

“Our children were feeling helpless and wanted to show their support to the martyred soldiers, their families and our country. The human chain formed by the entire team of staff and students along with us gave a platform to our children to voice their condemnation towards such heinous act” said Rupali Sridhar, the parent secretary of Kohinoor International School.

“Terrorism only knows destruction! The human chain was my way of supporting the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for us. It is because they work tirelessly, that we can safely sleep in our homes” said Dhruvi Khandhar( Grade IX ), the Head Girl at the Kohinoor International School Council.

May this strong message of unity, peace, and allegiance from our children and youth spread across the length and breadth of our great Nation!

Jai Hind.

Sachin Mistry

Avoid war, welcome peace talks

War brings about destruction. It is easy to start a war but difficult to finish it. It is clear from history that whenever there is a war, it is the people who ultimately suffer. Hence, war should be avoided and there should be peace talks between the two countries.

Jubel D’Cruz

Ticket subsidy for Vande Bharat Express

It is great to know that New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express is now formally inaugurated for a commercial run. The 16-coach high-speed train is manufactured at a cost of Rs 100 crores and consists of AC Chair Car and First Class Executive AC Chair Car coaches. The train is now being touted as the fastest train to run on a track along Delhi-Howrah Rail corridor for now. The train is highly appreciable on the part of the ministry to bring such an innovative concept of rail transportation to India.

Sir, it is also welcome to know that the train is now running with a high demand for travel and the ministry is planning to introduce such trains across other sectors very soon. The fares are offered for AC Chair Car and First Class Executive Chair Car costs Rs 1,800 and Rs 3,300 approximately for a six-hour journey. However, the fares are charged only on full fare basis, which has no room to avail subsidies including under various categories like senior citizen quota, Divyangjan quota, Defense quota, Sports quota etc. As it is also known that the ticket fares also include food offered in the train and the passengers do not even have a choice to opt-out of catering services.

It should be noted that for a six-hour long journey, shelling approximately two thousand to three thousand, a high amount as compared to normal trains will certainly bring no cheers, without offering any subsidies on ticket fares disappointing many enthusiastic rail travelers.

The success of Vande Bharat Express is no doubt a proud achievement for every person of the nation. However, the ministry should now urgently consider offering subsidised ticket fares to experience the high-speed train travel at an affordable reach. The ministry should look to other innovative measures to offer ticket subsidies and also empower the passengers to opt-out of catering services offered on-board while booking the ticket for the journey on this high-speed train.

Varun S D

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)

