Well done IAF on a justified Surgical Strike Part-II

The Indian Air Force well supported by the Indian Army has made countrymen proud by having a Surgical Strike Part-II by destroying terror-camps set up by Pakistan in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK). Factually speaking timely step by Indian forces is otherwise also perfectly justified too because Indian forces acted in its own territory Pok because complete Kashmir including PoK is integral part of India. Very few people know that even state-assembly of Jammu and Kashmir has vacant seats to be voted by voters in PoK illegally occupied by Pakistan.

Surgical Strike Part-II is part of chakravyuh formed by the Indian government where already other tough steps affecting Pakistani economy have been taken. Such practical steps will make Pakistani people force their government to come at ease with India. Other steps to abolish articles 35A and 370 of the Indian Constitution will permanently solve Kashmir-problem, because then Indian industrialist will set up industries in Kashmir valley to give employment to misguided Kashmiri youth presently engaged in stone-pelting at Indian forces in absence of adequate employment-opportunities in the valley.

Indian government should arrange fast-track courts and legal proceedings so that anti-national separatists may be sent to their deserved destination at the earliest. Unrest in Pakistan created by tactful policies of Indian government will finish Pakistan from global map creating new break-up nations like Bangladesh.

Madhu Agrawal

Separation of Kashmir

BJP will not support any talks with Pakistan as long as terrorist acts are completely ceased. In this latest debate, Dr. Sudhanshu Trivedi tells the audience that from the day one, BJP’s stand has been clear that they will not speak with the leaders of Hariyat or anyone who wishes for separation of Kashmir. BJP is open for peace talks with Pakistan but not if their terrorist activities continue which is why India has only had bilateral talks with Pakistan because Pakistan offered commitment in written to act on terrorism albeit they did not stay true to their word.

MD Hasiburrahman

