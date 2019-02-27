What next when globally-isolated Pak concedes defeat

Proceedings in Pakistani Parliament with slogans of shame-shame for Pakistani Prime Minister following attack by India on terror-camps in PoK across LoC on February 26, 2019, and confessional statement by terror-chief Hafiz Saeed make India asked Pakistan to hand over Hafiz Saeed and Masoor Ahmed to India when even United Nations has asked Pakistan to restrain from any counter-military action against India. Otherwise, Pakistan will have to prepare for US type action by India to finish these two known militants for which Pakistan does not require any more proof. Speeches of these two in Pakistan and the bitter fact of getting forced release of Masoor Ahmed from Indian prison through plane-hijacking of Indian flight IC-814 to Kandahar are more than enough evidence for Pakistan to act against these persons.

Otherwise, India with help of Israel is in position to finish these two in Pakistan through an operation like the US did to finish Osama Bin Laden for which Pakistan even could not cry before the global community.

Madhu Agrawal

Pakistan in bad condition

The country’s Secretaries and Deputy Commissioners maintain two to three cars each and live in mansions. This was stated by Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan in his address to his country. Imran Khan said that this condition of Pakistan’s ruling class is in complete contrast with the harsh economic realities that stare into the face of the country. Pakistan is deeply into international debt. Pakistan carries a debt burden of Rs 28,000 trillion. At present, India stopped the export of tomato and threatened to stop the water too. Now the economic system will get worse. Pakistan should seek forgiveness in this bad condition.

Md Asim

Don’t harm India

If Pakistan can train and fund terrorists to cross the so-called Line of Control (LoC), murder our soldiers and civilians, India has got every right to go after them and smash them to pieces. Pakistan should appreciate that the Indian Air Force did not attack the country where the civilians could have been affected or did not cause any casualties to them. The IAF has attacked Pakistan-supported terrorist camps only. We have to see that Pakistan takes positive steps against their terrorist organisations and not harm India again.

Jubel D’Cruz

Pak paying price

Hats off to the IAF and the NDA government for carrying out another surgical strike in retaliation to the Pulwama attack by JeM! Pakistan has not learned any lessons from the first surgical strike. Striking back is something Pakistan has unexpected.

This is not enough. Our IAF should have gone deep into the Pakistan air space and destroyed all the terror camps functioning in that nation once and for all besides killing the most wanted terrorist. Kudos to our Air force officials for carrying out attacks against Pakistan! Hats off to PM Modi for taking an excellent decision to strike back instead of issuing mere statements! This will deter the terrorists to carry out further attacks and will be a big lesson for them.

Anandambal Subbu

Protect Kashmiris a part of fighting terrorism

The harassment and attacks on Kashmiri students in some parts of the country in the wake of the terrorist attack in Pulwama last week are a matter of serious concern and should be strongly condemned. We should put in our minds that Kashmir or an integral part of India and Kashmiris are citizens of the country. It should be put in mind that those who target Kashmiris for the action are playing into the hands of the conspiracy, because one aim of the action, as of all terrorist actions of the kind, is to break the unity of the country. India is a nation of many races religions and language and that is its strength. I want to appreciate the CRPF team who has done well by setting up a help desk and putting out an emergency telephone number to help Kashmiri students facing harassment and distress. Protecting Kashmiris is a part of fighting terrorism.

MD Ahmad

Martyrs’ families are not alone, we are with them!

It is good that politicians are meeting martyrs’ families and sharing their pain and agony. However, it is the biggest irony that some leaders are politicising and they are exploiting for their own selves. It is time to support their families. They should provide martyrs’ children education facilities and make them sure that you are not alone; we all are with you so that they can live a happy life and can make their future bright.

Md Irshad

