1) Filing monthly return for foreign bank deposits must be compulsory

It refers to central government reacting that not all money in Swiss Bank is black money, subsequent to media-reports about 50 per cent rise in deposits in Swiss Bank in a year swelling it to Rs 7,000 crore. Maximum rise in deposits in Swiss Bank was 54 per cent in the year 2004.

Rather than giving vague and unverified statements, the central government should take corrective steps to make it compulsory to file returns with Income Tax department by all those having accounts in foreign banks. Only such a measure can provide a genuine and authentic reply to rise in the Indian money in foreign banks.

– Subhash Chandra Agrawal

2) Safety first for PM

Our Prime Minister is running under high risk in his own country and at a time when the NDA government is in power. The aftermath of high danger alarm for Prime Minister’s life threat felt now and SPG cleared ministers, bureaucrats will not be allowed to come close to Modi. As in the past, both Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi were assassinated at close range, and we do not want our present PM to suffer such a fate due to sheer negligence. It is high time we beef up security to avoid any untoward incident happening at this hour. Internal security, as well as external security, needs to be tightened without hesitation. This is indeed a bizarre moment. And in view of the all-time high threat perception, even the near and the dear ones in the ministry will not be allowed closer to the PM in future. Even in the election propaganda and meetings, the PM has to follow the protocol and try to be away from the grasp of the militants and Maoists. All along the PM was having a free time to interact with people and other leaders but from here on it is safety first for the PM.

– Anandambal Subbu

3) Retail packaging to stay

After all the hurry to introduce the plastic ban in a big way a partial and phased approach would have done a world of good. But better council prevailed as the state allowed the retailer to use plastic just like for industrial use. Over and above, the manufacturers need to set up buyback mechanism, collect, recycle plastic in a mandatory move. Moreover, in the first four days, Mumbai city preferred different options with innovation and with modern technique. But in the end, we go back to old and time-tested methods to preserve food items. Old lunch career with tires to carry them easily. It should not leak and spill over. Old cloth bags are becoming an order of the day in the end. Even though it is testing time for consumers and retailers smarting under plastic ban turn to old methods and make their presence. In the past, we were carrying a plastic bag and now we look for cloth bag for our shopping purpose. Retail shopping poses the main problem but as the days go for a complete ban we will be able to withstand and solve the teething problems to come out trumps soon.

– Nickhil Mani

4) Loss in Lepto deaths

Before the onset of monsoon, the BMC took some interest to set up and to prevent people getting Leptospirosis in the city. Emphasis was given for the major role to be played in case of all waterborne diseases. Such types of preventive measures could not help out the cause as two people die in Mumbai and 15 cases of reported infection of this dreaded disease. The BMC is not taking adequate measures and precautions to prevent the influx of rats during monsoon season in Mumbai. Hospitals are not fully equipped with medicines and the best ways of treatment are not available to give people more confidence. Moreover, the housing societies, in and around Mumbai, failed to address the problem in a proper way. Water stagnation is not attended properly and waterlogging. The droppings of rats play spoilsport and the disease spread from the toe and cause discomfiture to the patient suffering from such problem. If not properly diagnosed it results in deaths. The civic body has started holding awareness campaigns along with the anti-rodent action. In the last four days, 315 rat holes have been identified and poisoned. It is better late than never.

– Raji Suresh

5) Rupee slump a boon in disguise for Indian economy!

Rupee at 69 to a dollar which is an all-time low for the Indian currency compared to the US is a boon in disguise for the Indian economy. Rupee slump is on account of FII’s pulling money out of India but this gives a golden opportunity for the Indian investors to park funds in their own country which would give more stability not just to our economy but currency as well. Our huge population itself is a big trigger for Indian companies as whatever manufactured has a ready market on our shores. The government should impose export bans to counter Trump’s trade war, more so when we have a ready market within India.

India can only become an economic superpower if we encourage our own companies and there is actually no need to export our products. Imports whenever necessary should be on barter system so that no currency exchange is required to give stability to our currency. Indian Rupee over the years has been on the decline but that is on account of our faulty economic policies. More dependence on our own companies, corruption free regime, bare minimum imports, a stable political atmosphere etc would bring down inflation; gives a boost to local employment that would boost our economy which is need of the hour!

– S.N.Kabra

6) Proper tree plantation — the need of hour

It is a welcome news that the BMC is going to give 25,000 saplings and plant 10,000 trees as part of the government’s tree plantation drive. It is a right step in the right direction. Proper planning is required to plant more trees and give the people best environment in the Metro city. Mumbai require more trees to remove congestion due to over population and it is of utmost importance to plant more trees. The BMC is doing its best. Now it is up to the citizen of Mumbai to do a world of good and plant more trees. Some voluntary organisations and NGOs take up the job of planting trees and educate people not to cut the trees and spoil the environment. Trees are cut to make paper pulp. Trees are needed to avert soil erosion and provide more oxygen to the citizen.

– Jayanthy S. Maniam