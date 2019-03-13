Still, why do they have objection?

Few Muslim leaders and maulanas have raised an objection to hold elections during the month of Ramzan. Election Commission said in this connection that care has been taken to see that election would not be held on Friday or on festival day. It is, therefore, not understood why such complaint should be there through special care has been taken by the Commission in its declared schedule. So the claim of their demands being ignored and election dates fixed purposely during this period has proved to be hollow after clarification given by Election Commission. People know that it is their way of showing separate existence as against going with the flow of democracy. All ruling governments have always showered the minority communities with various facilities and we get to hear about the same from time to time through newspapers etc. Still, they have a problem to go with such democracy. Minorities are taken so much care in this country which is not done even in Islamic countries. Even then, how can they raise an objection to an important process of democracy about the time schedule?

Kishor Auti

Good decision by DDCA

It is delightful to hear that the Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) has dropped plans to felicitate India captain Virat Kohli along with Virendra Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir in the wake of Pulwama terror attack, which killed 40 CRPF personnel. The DDCA had decided to felicitate the three ‘Delhi legends’ before the start of the final ODI between India and Australia on Wednesday.

The decision was taken by DDCA after BCCI decided to not only call off the IPL opening ceremony but also donate the entire budget of the event for the welfare of the families of the martyrs. The DDCA for the first time is giving a couple of VIP passes to all the former international players from the state. As it had been for earlier games, the ‘RP Mehra Block’ gallery will not be opened for the general public as the case is still sub-judice.

Muhammad Zaid

