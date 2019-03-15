Increase in use of plastic

Very few days are left for ‘Holi’ festival and children are all eager to celebrate. Plastic bags filled with water are being thrown at each other since last month and such incidents are observed more on holidays. Nowadays, plastic bags can be seen strewn all over the roads in every lane. These torn bags fly with air and get stuck in gutters- sewage pipes. Use of plastic is banned still from where such bags are obtained? It is found that such plastic bags are openly sold through shops in slum areas. Use of plastic bags has not at all reduced compared to its use in all these years; despite knowing its adverse effects. Are people giving priority to the use of plastic for enjoyment? Is the local administration going to take action against sellers of such thin plastic bags before Holi?

Jagan Ghanekar